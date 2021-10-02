sikiş türk porno sikiş izle porno video mobil sikiş sikiş izle porno izle sex hikayeleri mobil pornolar

Masamba, Sentore, Inganzo Ngari Thrills Gakondo Lovers On October 1st

byAndrew Shyaka October 02, 2021 at 9:21 pm 0

 Gakondo music stars Intore Masamba and his nephew singer Jules Sentore lighted up music fans last evening at Hotel des Mille Collines, as Rwandans celebrated Liberation Day 1st October.

The house was on fire as revellers kept on dancing and singing every song Masamba and Sentore performed on stage especially songs to praise RPA now RDF for liberating the country.

Masamba was clad in camouflage cap, green Rwandan made T-shirt written on ‘Inkotanyi’ meaning the name RDF by then used to be called in the struggle and then khaki pants.

Speaking about the show, Sentore told KTPress that the concert showed how much people love traditional music and songs praising Rwanda as a motherland.

“The concert came in the right time as you would clearly see that people were craving to listen and watch live musicians doing there thing. Am even sorry for the people that were refused to enter due to covid 19 sop’s like we had the number of people to attend,” says Sentore.

All covid 19 prevention measures were put in place for revellers and before entering the venue one would first show if he or she is fully vaccinated.

Between 150-200 people attended the show that took place in the gardens of the hotel to allow space between them in order to avoid covid 19.

Most of the songs performed were songs Masamba penned down during the strong and moral songs that used to cheer up RPA fighters of the liberation struggle.

The show started at exactly 7PM with performance from Inganzo  Ngari, Gakondo, Sentore and Masamba until 10PM ,when curtains were closed down due to curfew time.

This is the first series of many shows coming up as Masamba recently told KTPress that, he wants to resume Gakondo shows at Mille Collins every Saturday with traditional musicians like Sentore, Teta Diana, Cusack and many more.

Related News


Leave a Comment

Porno Gratuit Porno Français Adulte XXX Brazzers Porn College Girls Film érotique Hard Porn Inceste Famille Porno Japonais Asiatique Jeunes Filles Porno Latin Brown Femmes Porn Mobile Porn Russe Porn Stars Porno Arabe Turc Porno caché Porno de qualité HD Porno Gratuit Porno Mature de Milf Porno Noir Regarder Porn Relations Lesbiennes Secrétaire de Bureau Porn Sexe en Groupe Sexe Gay Sexe Oral Vidéo Amateur Vidéo Anal

windows 10 kaufen office 2019 kaufen office 365 kaufen windows 10 home kaufen windows 10 enterprise kaufen office 2019 home and business kaufen office 2016 kaufen windows 10 education kaufen visio professional 2019 kaufen project 2019 kaufen project 2016 kaufen visio 2016 kaufen windows server 2012 kaufen windows server 2016 kaufen windows server 2019 kaufen betriebssysteme office software windows server softhier instagram türk takipçi satın al instagram türk beğeni satın al instagram görüntülenme satın al instagram otomatik beğeni satın al facebook türk beğeni satın al facebook sayfa beğenisi satın al facebook türk takipçi satın al twitter türk takipçi satın al twitter türk beğeni satın al twitter retweet satın al youtube türk izlenme satın al youtube türk abone satın al takipçi hilesi

süpertotobet betmatik betturkey