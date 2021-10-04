National Exams Results Out: Here Are the Best Students

The Ministry of Education has released results of the National exams for Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) and Ordinary Level (O’Level) for the Year 2021.

Candidates sat for the National Examinations for the first time in two years following the suspension of schools to prevent more spread of COVID-19 on March 14, 2020.

Yannise Ntwari Rutaganira from Kigali Parents School, located in Gasabo-Kigali City emerged the best student in Primary.

Alia Ineza Terimbere from Ahazaza Independent School located in Muhanga district Southern province, is second, followed by Ryan Giggs Uwayo from Kigali Parents’ School also in Kigali city.

“I have been leading my classmates academically since primary one, I worked hard every day, reading and answering past papers.

I’m so happy to emerge the national winner. I hope my dreams of becoming an engineer are slowly coming to reality,” Rutaganira said.

“I’m thankful to my parents and teachers, Kigali Parents School is the best. The teachers are amazing, they gave us a good push to succeed, but most importantly I have been also putting in much efforts.”

In O’ Level, Tumukunde Francoise from ISF school Nyamasheke district, Southern province emerged the best student, followed by Umutoni Ange Diane from Lycée Notre Dame de Citeaux in Nyarugenge district.

On the third position comes Believer Gall Hirwa from Ecole de Science de Musanze, muhanga district, Southern province.

The best national winner in ‘O’ level, Tumukunde Francoise said.

“When schools were closed, I didn’t rest in reading my books, it was an opportunity for me to read every subject. My parents did everything for me like waking me up to read at night, I was so much fixed with reading, didn’t get time play like children did during the lockdown, I’m very much thankful to my teachers, they gave me all the required skills and answering questions,” Mucyo, the best student in O level said.

She wants to be a surgeon doctor in future.

In bid to solve school placement issues, the Ministry of education has introduced an online portal that parents and students will log in to know students’ placement.

A student goes to www.reb.rw and uses the index number, the student’s name and follows procedures.

This website gives the scores, name of school where she/ he was placed and combination for those joining Advanced level.

For telephone users, they can send a message on 4891 to get the same information.

The top best students in either level were awarded with laptops.