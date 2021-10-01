sikiş türk porno sikiş izle porno video mobil sikiş sikiş izle porno izle sex hikayeleri mobil pornolar

National Exams Results To be Announced Next Week

byWilliams Buningwire October 01, 2021 at 5:09 pm 0
National exams took place in a cautious mood to prevent more spread of COVID-19

Results for Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) and Ordinary level(O’ level) will be announced next week, the Ministry of Education has announced.

In July this year, the Primary and O’level candidates sat for national examinations for the first time in two years following the suspension of schools to prevent more spread of COVID-19 on March 14, 2020.

Their results will be released on October 4.

“The Ministry of Education informs all the students, parents and Rwandans at large that National Examinations results for the Primary Leaving Examinations and Ordinary level will be announced on October 4, at 10am,” the tweet from the Ministry of Education reads.

The 2021 PLE spanned for three days, with candidates sitting for five subjects, starting with mathematics and social and religious studies on July 12, then July 13 candidates sat for science and elementary technology and Kinyarwanda and wrapped up the exams with English on July 14.

According to the National Examinations and Schools Inspection Authority (NESA), 254,678 PLE candidates enrolled compared to the 286,087 in 2019, representing 11% decrease.

For the Ordinary level exams, they started on 20 July 2021, with 122,320 candidates compared to 119,932 candidates in 2019. The exams spanned for the whole week, from 20th to 27th July 2021.

The results are expected to be announced at the Ministry of Education headquarters in Kacyiru – Gasabo district in the capital Kigali.

