Platini P Jets Off to Nigeria to Finalize Project

Music star Platin Nemeye alias Platin P travels to Nigeria, Lagos to finalize music deals with his newly Nigeria based promotion team.

Currently Platin P is working with a Nigerian company called One Percent which will help push his music across the continent.

Both parties hadn’t finalized the contract and that’s why Platini had to travel back.

“There are a number of things we need to talk about and it needs to be a face to face conversation. That’s why I’m going to Nigeria,” he said

Rumors reaching our desk has it that Platini P might also perform at AFRIMA awards ceremony as one of nominees from East Africa.

One Percent’s representative was recently in the country and she even managed to meet people affiliated with the music industry.

One Percent MGT is famous for signing musicians and movie stars across Africa with the aim of promoting their artistic products on international market across the globe through its franchise in South Africa, USA and United Kingdom.

Platini was introduced to One Percent MGT by Rwandan movie actress and close friend Isimbi, who happens to be managed by the same company.

Ever since he launched his solo career, Platini has been praised by many for dropping massive hits but also advised to hire a well organized and specialized team to manage his promising career for greater heights.

Nigeria is Africa’s music hub with musicians like Wizkid, Burna Boy , Davido and Tiwa who have managed to Penetrate global music market .

If the deal works in favor of Platini, no doubt Rwandan music will also be recognized globally.

The singer boasts of songs like Helena, Veronika, Ntabirenze, Atansiyo and Fata Amano.