President Kagame Grants Pardon to Former Premier Dr Habumuremyi

President Paul Kagame on Thursday granted a pardon to the embattled former Prime Minister, who has been serving a three-year sentence following financial woes relating to his former university.

The former PM, who also served as the Minister of Education, was found guilty of issuing a bounced cheque and handed 3 years behind bars and a fine of Rwf892.2m on November 27, 2020.

Dr. Habumuremyi, who was arrested in July 2020, after things fell apart at his university, Christian University of Rwanda, appealed the sentence in Nyarugenge Intermediate Court, which commuted his sentence by 1 year and 3 months.

He however was still to serve 1 year and 9 months and be released in six months. He was expected to serve 1 year and 3 months suspended and pay the fine.

As the financial woes unfolded at the university, Dr. Habumuremyi is said to have issued cheques to individuals to whom the university owed money. He owned 60 percent of the shares, while his son owned 30 percent and the Vice-Chancellor 10 percent.

He was charged alongside Charles Serushyana, a former accountant of the university, but he was later acquitted after it was found that he was not liable for any crimes.