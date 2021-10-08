Rapper Riderman, Amalon Drops new song

Celebrated emcee Emery Gatsinzi commonly known on stage as Riderman teams up with talented vocalist Amalon in a new love song dubbed ‘Complete Men.

The smash hit is produced by renown audio producer Knox Beat with a mixture of hip hop and R&B which gives it a good taste to music fans.

After two years without having concerts and bar shows, musicians have hit recording studios now that shows are allowed to happen.

Speaking on the new song, Riderman promised to drop more songs before planning to stage various shows to entertain his fans.

“Pandemic hit us very hard, but now it’s high time I put again a smile on the faces of my music fans by giving them new songs to prepare them for massive live shows,” says Riderman.

The rapper also plans to reopen doors of his own studio Ibisumizi, which is the audio studios that has blessed many musicians for years before it was closed.

Riderman joined music industry early 2006 and by 2010, he had gained both fame and money to open up his own recording studio dubbed Ibisumizi.

The studio quickly gained momentum and by 2012, most of the hit songs that rocked local airwaves by then were recorded from Ibisumizi records under the audio production of producer T-Brown.

Ibisumizi records is credited for introducing musicians like M-Izzo, Amagi The Black, Queen Cha, Social Mula and many more to local music scene.

Riderman was the first hip hop artiste to open his own recording studio and among the industry he is still respected for his brick on the development of local music.

Ever since Riderman launched music career in 2007, he has won juicy contracts worth millions, won various accolades and sold out concerts.

Riderman boasts of songs like Nta Mvura Idahita, Ziramoka, Inyuguti, Igicaniro, Inkuba and many more collabos including Nta Kibazo with Urban Boyz and Padre.