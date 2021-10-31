REG Win National League, Book A Ticket to BAL

REG claimed the Bank of Kigali national league on Saturday evening after their 64-49 win over Patriots in a best-of-three finals to earn the league’s automatic berth to the Basketball Africa League (BAL) tournament.

It was REG’s second win in two games after their 66-63 victory on Friday.

Patriots led 14-11 at the end of first quarter but pushed back to lead 27-28 at halftime and never trailed again to eventually win their second title and first since 2017.

REG ended the regular season on top of their group and downed RP IPRC Kigali 2-0 in the semifinals, before sweeping Patriots, 2-0, in the final series.

They will represent Rwanda in the BAL tournament.

Meanwhile, REG’s Shyaka Olivier was named the league’s Most Valuable Player while his coach Henry Muinuka won the Coach of the Year award.

In the women’s league The Hoops beat REG 46-44 to ties the series. They will play the third and final on the Sunday to decide the winner.