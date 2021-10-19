sikiş türk porno sikiş izle porno video mobil sikiş sikiş izle porno izle sex hikayeleri mobil pornolar

Rwanda Confirms Army Briefly Entered DRC Pursuing Smugglers

byEdmund Kagire October 19, 2021 at 4:59 pm 0

The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) on Tuesday confirmed that Rwandan soldiers crossed into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) briefly while pursuing suspected armed smugglers.

The confirmation of the Monday, October 18 incident followed distorted reports that the Rwandan army crossed and occupied a territory in the northeastern part of vast neighbour to the east. Contrary to reports of an incursion, RDF said the soldiers unintendedly crossed into DRC for a few metres.

“On 18 Oct 2021, Rwanda security forces pursued smugglers who crossed the Rwanda-DRC border at Hehu Cell, Bugeshi Sector, Rubavu District. Rwandan law enforcement forces unintentionally crossed a few meters into the DRC while pursuing the smugglers who were carrying unidentified packages and believed to have been armed. The RDF and FARDC maintain good relations and continue to collaborate on security matters,” RDF said in a statement.

Similar incidents on either side of the border have happened in the past with no major incident reported. As routine, the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism (EJVM), a process set up by the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) to monitor regional security incidents, investigates the incident and issues a report.

Related News


Leave a Comment

Porno Gratuit Porno Français Adulte XXX Brazzers Porn College Girls Film érotique Hard Porn Inceste Famille Porno Japonais Asiatique Jeunes Filles Porno Latin Brown Femmes Porn Mobile Porn Russe Porn Stars Porno Arabe Turc Porno caché Porno de qualité HD Porno Gratuit Porno Mature de Milf Porno Noir Regarder Porn Relations Lesbiennes Secrétaire de Bureau Porn Sexe en Groupe Sexe Gay Sexe Oral Vidéo Amateur Vidéo Anal
mersinseo.comelitbahisbets10 girisngsbahis girismarsbetmaltbahis girisvenusbettempobet giriselitbahisbetgrambetgrambetgramelitcasino sikayetmersin seoelitbahiselitbahis videoelitbahis videoelitbahisalfa shellşehirler arası nakliyatşehirler arası nakliyat ücretlerişehirler arası nakliyatpornopornomalatya escortistanbul-depo.netsarıyer eşya depolamaaytacnakliyat.comexxen izlekadıköy masözexxen izlehacklink panelihttps://sohbethattikizlari.net/

linklerini kaldırmıyorum birdahkine yaslı kurt un linkleri kalkarsa bu site ne sana nede bana kalır ! More strong websites: xxnxx/xoxporn.net/porno/ahmedxnxx/порно