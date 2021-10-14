Rwanda Eases COVID-19 Guidelines Further, Curfew Extended to Midnight, No Quarantine on Arrival

A cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Wednesday eased further COVID-19 preventive measures following weeks of declining numbers of new infections, in what seems like the closest the country has come back to normal in nearly two years.

The Cabinet reviewed existing health measures to contain the spread of COVID -19, extending curfew time from 11pm to 12am, with businesses closing at 11pm.

“Fully vaccinated travellers will no longer be required to quarantine at hotels upon arrival. COVID – 19 PCR tests will be required for all arriving passengers,”

“Arriving and departing passengers at Kigali International Airport must present a negative COVID – 19 PCR test taken 72 hours prior to departure and should comply with health guidelines,” the cabinet resolutions.

The cabinet further said that public offices will continue with essential staff at no more than 75% capacity while other employees continue working from home on rotational basis.

Private businesses will also continue at full capacity and must comply with COVID – 19 preventive measures while physical conferences and meetings will continue at 50% occupancy.

All participants must present a negative COVID – 19 test result taken within 72 hours prior to the meeting public transport (buses) should not exceed 75% of seating capacity.

Bus operators must ensure windows are open for proper ventilation and passengers maintain social distancing.

“Restaurants shall continue to operate with a 50% occupancy limit. Restaurants with outdoor seating service may operate at 75% of venue capacity,”

“Bars shall continue to resume gradually. Recreation/entertainment venues shall resume gradually at 50% maximum capacity. Customers must fully be vaccinated and should possess negative COVID – 19 test results taken within 72 hours. RDB will provide detailed guidelines,” Cabinet resolved.

The cabinet further said that all services held at places of worship should not exceed 50% maximum occupancy, with the Ministry of Local Government expected to issue detailed guidelines.

Saunas, Swimming Pools to Reopen

The cabinet further eased up measures restricting different facilities including swimming pools, massage parlours, saunas, pointing out that they shall re-open gradually.

“Customers must be fully vaccinated (except persons under 18 years of age) and should possess negative COVID – 19 test results taken within 72 hours. RDB will provide detailed guidelines,”

Attendance at a wake/vigil (Ikiriyo) should not exceed 30 persons at any one time. Funeral gatherings at gravesides should not exceed 50 persons.

Civil, religious and traditional marriage ceremonies are permitted. All events conducted in homes should not exceed 50 persons and local authorities must be informed.

Guests must test negative for COVID – 19, 72 hours prior to the event and must comply with COVID – 19 preventive measures. The Ministry of Local Government will provide detailed guidelines.

Cabinet further ruled that events held in designated or approved venues including outdoor tents should not exceed 50% of venue capacity.

All guests must possess negative COVID – 19 test results taken within 72 hours before an event, and should comply with COVID – 19 preventive measures (social distancing, hand washing, wearing face masks.)

Other events and gatherings (concerts, festivals, exhibitions, etc.) shall continue for vaccinated and tested participants in accordance with RDB guidelines.

Gaming activities shall resume gradually in accordance with detailed guidelines provided by the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The new measures take effect today and will be applicable for a month.