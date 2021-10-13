Rwanda Seeks 11,000 Teachers, 60,000 Candidates Turn Out for Recruitment Test

The Ministry of Education says 60,782 people who applied to teach in Primary, Secondary schools and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) qualify for the job, but less will be hired by the government for academic year 2021/22.

The online teacher’s recruitment exercise started on October 7,2021 and will run through October 14 – tomorrow.

The online teacher’s recruitment system awards marks automatically after an applicant answers questions.

According to the Ministry of Education, a total of 11,942 best applicants will be hired, out of 60,782 total applicants who reportedly qualify.

The recruitment exercise is underway in the 174 recruitment centers across the country.

“All 60,782 applicants qualify for the jobs, but the government will hire 11,942 only,” The Ministry of Education wrote on Twitter yesterday.

The Ministry of Education seeks to close the gap between student-teacher ratio.

“The government will recruit more teachers this coming academic year to make sure that quality education is given attention. We have built classrooms, they will need students and teachers,” Dr. Valentine Uwamariya, Minister of Education said early this month.

Currently, the student-teacher ratio stands at 59:1 in Primary and 29:1 in Secondary or 46:1 average, according to Rwanda Education year book the Ministry of education available reports.

Teachers’ recruitment and placement in schools is jointly done by the City of Kigali, districts’ administration, Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Public Service and and Labor, according to the teacher’s statute in the Official Gazette n° 10 of 16/03/2020.

In the process of recruitment and placement of teachers, the City of Kigali and districts have responsibilities of making a list of vacant posts and submit it to the Ministry of Education.

Other responsibilities by these decentralized entities is to appoint successful candidates in accordance with the placement list provided by the Ministry of Education and to ensure induction and mentorship for the recruits.

The Ministry of Education is supposed to publish a list of all teaching positions available based on all teaching subjects in the nursery, primary, secondary, and TVET schools through the public service e-recruitment portal by MIFOTRA and to shortlist applicants who fulfill the portfolio requirements, among others.

According to the teacher’s statute, the Ministry of Public Service and Labor is mandated to manage the process of recruitment and appointment of teachers through the public service e-recruitment portal and to maintain, for a period of twenty-four (24) months, a valid database of all successful candidates who are eligible for appointment and placement in case a vacant position is reported during that period.