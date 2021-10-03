Second Hospital Closed in Kigali Over Poor Service

The Ministry of Health has closed indefinitely the Medical Business Company(MBC) Hospital located in Biryogo neighborhood-Nyarugenge district over substandard services and equipment.

The closure follows an inspection of private hospitals in Kigali city which will expand to other provinces. The inspection intends to assess service delivery and compliance with rules and regulations in the health sector.

Officials in the ministry of health told the media. that the hospital had intolerable mistakes which do not deserve punishment other than closure.

“The inspection looks at service delivery, hygiene, and equipment related to medical services the hospital delivers. When it is found that the service of the hospital can put patients into danger, then we opt for sanctions that may include closure,” Julien Mahoro Niyingabira, the Rwanda Health Communication Centre Division Manager. said.

So far, the Ministry of Health has conducted inspections in 47 hospitals where several sanctions apply when applicable.

Last month, during this exercise, Baho Hospital, a renowned hospital in Nyarutarama, Gasabo district was also closed.