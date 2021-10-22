Singer M1 Arrested over Drug Abuse

Faded dance hall star M1 real name Joseph Olivier Nzamwita yesterday 21st October, booked Kicukiro police station after he was caught red-handed smoking weed.

M1 and accomplice called Claude Uwimana aged 25 years old, were caught abusing drugs by the police following a tip from a neighbor in Kiruhura cell, Niboye sector, Kicukiro district.

Speaking to a local website Igihe, RIB Spokesperson Dr Thierry B Murangira cemented the news of singer M1 being in custody over drug abuse.

“We have the above mentioned people in our custody at Kicukiro police station as investigation is going on in order to build a full dossier before parading them to the court of law,” says Dr. Murangira.

Police warned people to stop abusing drugs and engaging in bad acts especially the youth to avoid being on the wrong side of the laws.

According to criminal law if a person is found guilty of abusing drugs, he or she is punished by a one year sentence in prison.

M1 came onto music scene with hits like Perfect, Iyo foto, Uritonda, Juliana and Brenda featuring Bruce Melodie.

M1 joins the list of musicians like Fireman, Pacson, Bushali, Green P and many more, who have served time in state penitentiary over drug abuse.

Some music fans have already started speculating that, the singer’s failure to make a come back in music scene has resorted him into using drugs.

He has been off music radar for some good years even before the out break of corona virus.