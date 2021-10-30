sikiş türk porno sikiş izle porno video mobil sikiş sikiş izle porno izle sex hikayeleri mobil pornolar

The Ben’s New Album to Feature Superstars

byAndrew Shyaka October 30, 2021 at 1:34 pm 0

Rwanda’s budding R&B recording star The Ben is in final touches of his mega album and musicians like Tiwa Savage and Sauti Sol will appear on it.

The new album already has singer’s like Rema from Uganda, Otile Brown, Kenya and B2C from Uganda.

“My fans should expect one of my life time super album which will feature big names in the industry across the continent. Already Tiwa Savage, Sauti Sol projects are in motion,” says The Ben.

The Ben flew to Tanzania from New York city, where he met in the club with Wasafi records honcho Diamond Platnumz. It’s not yet confirmed whether he will appear on the album, but why not , it might be a surprise.

Apart from foreign artists, local big stars are also on the mega album like Tom close and others.

He has been working on the album for more than three years, and all those years he wasn’t off music radar. He managed to stay on top of the chart with hits like Habibi, vazi, Cant get enough, Thank you , Binkolela, This is love, Fine girl and many more.


While speaking to KT Press, The Ben confirmed to doing final touches on the big project which he says is worth all those years his fans have waited.

The Ben is one of the top selling musicians both in the country and in region with many accolades and many nominations from world recognized awards.

He has also performed numerous times at One Africa Music Festival, where he managed rub shoulders and network with Africa’s superstars like Davido and Wizkid.

The Ben did not only hangout with Diamond Platnumz , but he also borrowed a leaf from Jeje singer to start his own music recording label like Wasafi records.


Leave a Comment

Porno Gratuit Porno Français Adulte XXX Brazzers Porn College Girls Film érotique Hard Porn Inceste Famille Porno Japonais Asiatique Jeunes Filles Porno Latin Brown Femmes Porn Mobile Porn Russe Porn Stars Porno Arabe Turc Porno caché Porno de qualité HD Porno Gratuit Porno Mature de Milf Porno Noir Regarder Porn Relations Lesbiennes Secrétaire de Bureau Porn Sexe en Groupe Sexe Gay Sexe Oral Vidéo Amateur Vidéo Anal
mersinseo.comelitbahisbets10 girisngsbahis girismarsbetmaltbahis girisvenusbettempobet giriselitbahisbetgrambetgrambetgramelitcasino sikayetmersin seokonya escortelitbahiselitbahis videoelitbahis videoelitbahisalfa shellmalatya escortexxen izlekadıköy masözexxen izlehacklink panelihttps://sohbethattikizlari.net/porno film izlepusulabetngsbahis girishiltonbet girispiabet giriscasinomalpas

linklerini kaldırmıyorum birdahkine yaslı kurt un linkleri kalkarsa bu site ne sana nede bana kalır ! More strong websites: xxnxx/xoxporn.net/porno/ahmedxnxx/порно