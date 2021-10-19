sikiş türk porno sikiş izle porno video mobil sikiş sikiş izle porno izle sex hikayeleri mobil pornolar

Two Rwandan Students Arrive Home After Uganda’s UPDF Mistreatment

byKT Press Reporter October 19, 2021 at 3:54 pm 0

Two Rwandan students from Bugema (Ruweero district) have arrived home after facing mistreatment from Uganda’s security officials, reports kigalitoday.com our sister website.

Aimable Ndayishimye 27, and Marie Kabahizi 25 from Rubavu and Gasabo district respectively, were on October 18 on their way from school to Rwanda when they were arrested at a Mbarara UPDF roadblock.

The two Rwandan citizens who have been in Uganda as students for nearly six years now, were arrested by three (03) UPDF soldiers and forced to move out the bus ( Juguar).

They took them to Makenke Barracks for five (05) hours accusing them to be going to Rwanda while the borders are closed.

Ndayishimye’s parents sent his friend, one Adam into Barracks for negotiations because the victims were asked money by soldiers equivalent to One Million Ugandan Shillings.

Adam negotiated until the UPDF soldiers accepted the 400,000 Ug.Sh.

Upon release, the two Rwandans found their way out and boarded another bus to Rwanda  and they crossed Gatuna boarder this afternoon.

In their testimonies, the students said that in the barracks they found a Rwandan family of six, with their car parked in the compound.

They could see some luggage aboard.

‘They revealed that most of UPDF officers who handled them in the Barracks speaks fluent  Kinyarwanda,” they revealed before advising fellow Rwandans not to travel to Uganda where Rwandans continue to suffer harassments of all kinds.

Rwanda has continued to call upon Uganda to desist from torturing Rwandans with baseless accusation that they sabotage their security.

Related News


Leave a Comment

Porno Gratuit Porno Français Adulte XXX Brazzers Porn College Girls Film érotique Hard Porn Inceste Famille Porno Japonais Asiatique Jeunes Filles Porno Latin Brown Femmes Porn Mobile Porn Russe Porn Stars Porno Arabe Turc Porno caché Porno de qualité HD Porno Gratuit Porno Mature de Milf Porno Noir Regarder Porn Relations Lesbiennes Secrétaire de Bureau Porn Sexe en Groupe Sexe Gay Sexe Oral Vidéo Amateur Vidéo Anal
mersinseo.comelitbahisbets10 girisngsbahis girismarsbetmaltbahis girisvenusbettempobet giriselitbahisbetgrambetgrambetgramelitcasino sikayetmersin seoelitbahiselitbahis videoelitbahis videoelitbahisalfa shellşehirler arası nakliyatşehirler arası nakliyat ücretlerişehirler arası nakliyatpornopornomalatya escortistanbul-depo.netsarıyer eşya depolamaaytacnakliyat.comexxen izlekadıköy masözexxen izlehacklink panelihttps://sohbethattikizlari.net/

linklerini kaldırmıyorum birdahkine yaslı kurt un linkleri kalkarsa bu site ne sana nede bana kalır ! More strong websites: xxnxx/xoxporn.net/porno/ahmedxnxx/порно