World 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards: Rwanda’s Luxury Resorts Ranked Best In Africa

One&Only Gorilla’s Nest and One&Only Nyungwe House, the duo local luxury resorts have been ranked the best in on the African continent by Condé Nast Traveler, also known as the Readers’ Choice Awards (CNT’s Readers’ Choice Awards).

CNT’s Readers’ Choice Awards is the hospitality organization that highlights hospitality industry trends and favorite destinations selected by travelers around the world every year.

This year, One&Only Gorilla’s Nest, located in Musanze district, Northern province has been ranked first followed by One&Only Nyungwe House in Nyamasheke district, Southern Province.

According to Condé Nast Traveler, Thorntree River Lodge located in Zambia is third, andBeyond Sandibe Okavango Safari Lodge in Botswana fourth, and Volcanoes Safari Lodges(Bwindi Lodge, Mount Gahinga, and Kyambura) located in Uganda on the fifth position.

“For our 34th annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey, registered voters weighed in on their favorite resorts around the globe. As the world has begun to reopen and readjust, the results reflect the kinds of properties you longed to visit when you couldn’t travel and the ones you returned to first once you could,” the Statement on the Reader’s Choice Awards reads.

“More than 800,000 of you filled out our survey, and while we’re always curious about where you’ve been and where you’re going, we’re especially excited to learn about the truly memorable places that sparked your imagination and stayed with you when travel seemed out of reach,” the Statement also reads.1

On the sixth position is Wilderness Safaris Mombo Camp and Little Mombo in Botswana, Elewana Tarangire Treetops located in Tanzania seventh, and Virunga Lodge located in Rwanda, Burera district Northern province is 8th.

Zannier Hotels Sonop from Namibia on the ninth position and The Bushcamp Company (Kuyenda, Chamilandu, Chindeni, Bilimungwe, Kapamba, Zungulila and Mfuwe Lodge) also from Namibia sits at the bottom list of the top ten.

According to Readers’ Choice Awards, these resorts and hotels are judged on a set of criteria relevant to their category and the questionnaires are given to people for answering and ratings.

“The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards survey was made available through a secure website at cntraveler.com/vote. This year’s tabulation of results from hundreds of thousands of respondents who submitted ratings during the sweepstakes period of April 1 through May 31, 2021, was done by Condé Nast,” the Statement reads.

“The questionnaire contained lists of candidates in various categories (Cities, Hotels, etc.). Candidates must receive a required minimum number of responses and a minimum overall rating to be eligible for a Readers’ Choice Award. Candidates are judged on a set of criteria relevant to their category, based on a standard five-point scale converted to a percentage,” it also reads.

Globally, Uxua Casa and Spa located from Brazil came first, followed by Morukuru Family, DeHoop Reserve (Beach Lodge and Ocean House from South Africa on the second position, and L’Horizon Resort and Spa-Palm Springs from the United States of America on the third position.

Naladhu Private Island from Maldives located is ranked fourth and Lodge and Spa at Brush Creek Ranch from Saratoga, Wyoming on the firth position.