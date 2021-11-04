sikiş türk porno sikiş izle porno video mobil sikiş sikiş izle porno izle sex hikayeleri mobil pornolar

All Star Game Is Back

byAmon Nuwamanya November 04, 2021 at 1:25 pm 0
All Star Game 2019

After a successful season of the Rwanda basketball national league, FERWABA has again organized the All-star game that is set to take place on November 20.

The first All star game in Rwanda organized by Rwanda Basketball federation was in 2013 and the second one would wait until 2019. The  third edition is here now.

Mugabe Aristide Patriots current Captain and Former IPRC Kigali Star Nijimbere Guibert who plays for Patriots, were the captains of two-studded teams that competed in 2019 edition.

Team Guibert Nijimbere were the winners, overcoming Team Aristide Mugabe on 89-83 points.

The game will take place at Kigali Arena.

