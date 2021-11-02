sikiş türk porno sikiş izle porno video mobil sikiş sikiş izle porno izle sex hikayeleri mobil pornolar

Chinese Embassy Dedicates Rwf 30.7 M to Imbuto Foundation’s Scholarship Program

byKT Press Reporter November 02, 2021 at 8:41 pm 0
Chinese official(L) and Umutoni Sandrine, the Director General of Imbuto Foundation at the signing of the MOU

On 2 November 2021, the Chinese Embassy in Rwanda and Imbuto Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to provide scholarships for academically brilliant secondary school children from vulnerable backgrounds.

The support provided is worth Rwf 30,770,000; and the scholarships will cover until the end of 2022.
Beneficiaries of this programme receive assistance of up to $400 a year, to help pay for their living costs in boarding schools, school uniforms, and other items.


This sponsorship is part of the ‘Edified Generation’ scholarship programme initiated by Imbuto Foundation in 2002, to financially support bright students from economically vulnerable backgrounds in their pursuit of education.

The programme supports up to 694 secondary students from 102 secondary schools across the country, and has provided over 9000 scholarships to secondary school students to date. Through an annual holiday camp, the scholars are equipped with life skills to complement their education, helping them to become integral citizens.

The support is part of China’s sustained contributions to Rwanda’s education and youth empowerment, which target the strengthening of people-to-people friendship between the two countries. Since 2013, the Embassy of China in Rwanda has been providing scholarships to about 100 academically proficient but economically disadvantaged secondary students every year.

This renewed commitment came at the occasion where the Embassy of China is celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations between China and Rwanda, and Imbuto Foundation is observing its 20th anniversary since its founding.

