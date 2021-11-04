Mashami Names Squad for Final World Cup Qualifiers

Amavubi head coach Vincent Mashami has named his squad for this month’s final World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Kenya.

Notable omissions include Meddie Kagere, Abdul Rwatubyaye, Ange Mutsinzi and Bertrand Iradukunda who recently joined the Bostwana-based Township Rollers.

Mashami is also without the likes of Yannick Mukunzi, Fitina Omborenga and Jacques Tuyisenge due to injury.

Rutabayiru Jean Philippe who plies his trade with S.D. Lenense Proinastur in Spain has been handed his maiden call up in the national squad.

Marc Nkubana and Keddy Nsanzimfura were also called up for the first time.

Sugira Ernest has also been given another chance in the national team.

Amavubi, who were placed in Group E alongside Mali, Uganda and Kenya, sit bottom of their group with one point in four games.

Their hopes of qualifying to the next round were dashed by last month’s defeats against rivals Uganda.

Rwanda will host Mali on November 11 at Stade de Kigali and will conclude their group E fixtures away to Kenya on November 15.

Rwanda’s full squad

Goalkeepers: Mvuyekure Emery (Tusker FC), Buhake Twizere Clément (Strømmen IF), Ndayishimiye Eric (Police FC),Ntwali Fiacre (AS Kigali).

Defenders: Rukundo Denis (AS Kigali), Nkubana Marc (Gasogi United), Imanishimwe Emmanuel (FAR Rabat), Rutanga Eric (Police FC), Nirisarike Salomon (Urartu FC, Armenia), Manzi Thierry (FC Dila Gori, Georgia), Niyigena Clément (Rayon Sports FC),Serumogo Ali (SC Kiyovu).

Midfielders: Bizimana Djihad (KMSK Deinze), Muhire Kevin (Rayon Sports FC), Rafael York (AFC Eskilstuna, Suède), Niyonzima Olivier (AS Kigali), Manishimwe Djabel (APR FC), Nishimwe Blaise (Rayon Sports FC), Ruboneka Jean Bosco (APR FC), Ngwabije Bryan Clovis (SC Lyon, France), Rutabayiru Jean Philippe (S.D. Lenense Proinastur), Nsanzimfura Keddy (APR FC),Niyonzima Haruna (AS Kigali).

Fowards: Ndayishimiye Antoine Dominique (Police FC), Sugira Ernest (AS Kigali FC), Mugenzi Bienvenue (SC Kiyovu), Kwitonda Alain (APR FC), Usengimana Danny (Police FC), Hakizimana Muhadjiri (Police FC), Nshuti Dominique Savio (Police FC),Nshuti Innocent (APR FC).