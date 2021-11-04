Volleyball Federation Resumes Sports Activities with New Tournament

Rwanda Volleyball Federation has set a new calendar of sports’ activities after four months of halt that was imposed by COVID-19 conditions since early July.

Activities were halted after a successful Genocide Memorial Tournament(GMT) in June at Kigali Arena and Kigali indoor Stadium.

Resumption follows a meeting held at Rwanda volleyball federation’s headquarters – Amahoro Stadium between federation’s Technicians and members on November 1, 2021.



The meeting decided that sports’ activities will resume on November 26,2021 with a new tournament on the calendar, the “Best Taxpayer Tournament” sponsored by Rwanda Revenue Authority(RRA).

The games will take place at Kigali indoor stadium(Petit Stade) and Kigali Arena respectively.

All teams of first division in men and women will compete in this new tournament before starting the new season that is expected to run from December 3, 2021 through December 27.

Besides the new tournament, the season will include Gisagara Tournament and the national league.

Rwanda Volleyball federation’s first division men category is represented by 8 teams the newly reintroduced Kigali Volleyball Club(KVC) while women’s category is made of six teams.

Men

-IPRC Musanze

-REG VC

-UTB VC

-APR VC

-GISAGARA VC

-MUSANZE VC

-IPRC NGOMA VC

-KIREHE VC

-KVC VC

Women

-RUHANGO WVC

-APR WVC

-UTB WVC

-RRA WVC

-KVC WVC

-IPRC KIGALI

According to the Federation’s signed schedule, All teams must be registered before the end of 19th November 2021