Actor Ndimbati Arrested on Defilement Charges

Local actor Jean Bosco ‘Moustapha’ Uwihoreye, commonly known as Ndimbati, was on Thursday morning arrested by Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) over alleged defilement after a young woman emerged and accused the comedian of sexually abusing her, impregnating her and neglecting the children he sired.

The spokesperson of RIB, Dr. Thierry B. Murangira, confirmed to KT Radio that Ndimbati was arrested and will face suspected defilement charges.

“It is true, RIB arrested a man identified as Jean Bosco Uwihoreye alias Ndimbati on suspicion of child defilement. He is currently being held at RIB Rwezamenya station as investigations continue. His file will be handed over to prosecution when investigations are complete,” Dr. Murangira told KT Radio.

His arrest came after a young woman known as Fredaus Kabahizi accused Ndimbati of sexually exploiting her and neglecting the twins he fathered when she was 17 at the time (in 2019). Kabahizi, who was interviewed by local YouTube channel, Isimbi TV, said that she needed urgent help as her children were starving after the actor refused to take responsibility.