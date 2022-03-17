Rwanda Hit with Rwf 120 Fine for Fielding Ineligible at Women’s Volleyball African Championship

Rwanda volleyball federation has been fined Frw 120 million by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) for fielding ineligible players at the 2021 Women’s Volleyball African Nations Championship

FIVB yesterday sent an email to the Rwanda Volleyball Federation announcing the decision, marking the end of a six-month ban from all volleyball activities.

Last September, FIVB disqualified and eliminated Rwanda from the Women’s Volleyball African Nations Championship on home soil for fielding ineligible players.

The decision by FIVB came after Nigeria filed a complaint regarding the eligibility of four Brazilian-born players who were making their debut for Rwanda national team.

The four player included line Siqueira, Apolinario Caroline Taina, Mariana Da Silva and Moreira Bianca Gomes.

Hosts Rwanda, who had already qualified for the semi-finals, were eliminated before playing their Group A against Senegal and all their group’s results were deemed a forfeit.

The Rwandan volleyball federation was also banned from all volleyball activities for six month.

Cameroon retained their Women’s African Volleyball title after after beating Kenya 25-21, 25-23, 15-25, 25-23.

“ We have received the email from FIVB. We now need to find the money to pay the fine.” Eric Nsabimana, the federation’s vice president told KT Press

“We are happy the ban is over, we can now resume our activities.” he added