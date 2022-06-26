1921-2021 Path To Glory: Key To Success Of The Communist Party Of China

Founded in 1921, the Communist Party of China (CPC), Established in a poor and weak semi-colonial China, the CPC has created a unique path of development over the past 100 years.

Principles of Communist Party of China: upholding truth and ideals, staying true to our original aspiration and founding mission, fighting bravely without fear of sacrifice, and remaining loyal to the Party and faithful to the people.

Introduction CPC’s 100-year-old governing code: do right things, be right choice

What correct things has the Communist Party of China (CPC) done to make itself the invariable choice of the Chinese people?

The CPC vowed to eliminate poverty and complete the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

Over the past 100 years, the CPC whose membership grew up from 57 in 1921 to more than 92 million nowadays, has developed into the largest Marxist ruling party, and brought tremendous changes to China, the most populous country in the world.

Upon its founding, the CPC shouldered the historic mission of national rejuvenation, united the people and led them to overthrow the “three big mountains” of imperialism, feudalism and bureaucrat capitalism, and established the New China in 1949.

Since its 18th National Congress in 2012, the CPC, by holding high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, has united and led the people of all ethnic groups in China, adhered to the people-centered development concept, fully implemented the five-sphere integrated plan for promoting economic, political, cultural, social, and ecological progress, and coordinated progress of the four-pronged comprehensive strategy to build a moderately prosperous society, deepen reform, advance the law-based governance and strengthen Party self-discipline.

Under the leadership of CPC, China has already built a moderately prosperous society in all respects, achieved the first centenary goal, and embarked on a new journey of building a modern socialist country.

Why could? The key to such brilliant achievements be made by CPC lies in the lofty ideals and missions born by it, which could be summarized as everything the CPC does is for the well-being of the Chinese people, for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation as well as for the peace and development of mankind.

Firstly, the CPC comes from the people and serves the people. Its original aspiration and mission has always been to seek the happiness of the Chinese people.

“CPC has established the closest contact with the broadest masses of the people; serving the people wholeheartedly and never for a single moment cut itself off from the masses; everything done by it lies in the interests of the people, not in the interests of individuals or small groups”. (Chairman Mao Zedong in 1945)

General Secretary Xi Jinping, in his report to the 19th National Congress of the CPC in 2017, once again stressed that, the aspirations of the people to live a better life must always be the focus of Party members’ efforts.

Over the past 100 years, the CPC united and led the people to build their homeland by self-reliance and hard-work, and then to fight the battle against poverty with strong determination, concerted effort, and unwavering faith.

By the end of 2020, through eight years’ hard-work since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, China has achieved the goal of eliminating extreme poverty, a key goal of building socialism with Chinese characteristics. China has won the battle against poverty and achieved the poverty reduction goals set out in the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule.

The CPC has always relied on the people, served the people, and been deeply rooted in the people.

The CPC and the Chinese people are inseparable. Without the CPC, there would be no new China, and without the CPC, there would be no strong China.

Achieving Moderate Prosperity and Advancing Human Rights

Xiaokang,: “refers to a status of moderate prosperity whereby people are neither rich nor poor but free from want and toil.”

It has been the people’s wish since ancient times to live a life of peace, stability and happiness. In the early period of reform and opening up, based on its own national conditions, China articulated the goal of building a moderately prosperous society, which demonstrated its concern for improving the people’s wellbeing, and its commitment to protecting and promoting human rights.

The Journey to Moderate Prosperity

Building a moderately prosperous society has been a grand strategy since the 1980s, designed to realize national prosperity and rejuvenation, and ensure the people’s wellbeing in China under the leadership of the CPC.

the CPC decided to focus on economic development to drive social progress on all fronts. Since then, the CPC and the Chinese government have made it a key goal to build a moderately prosperous society by stages.

In December 1979, Deng Xiaoping presented the vision of building a xiaokang

The report to the 12th CPC National Congress in 1982 defined the goal to quadruple the annual gross output value of industry and agriculture and secure the people’s basic needs in two decades from 1981 to the end of the 20th century.

The report to the 14th CPC National Congress in 1992 stated that the country had ensured the basic needs of 1.1 billion Chinese people and was moving on towards xiaokang.

The report to the 16th CPC National Congress in 2002 declared that on the whole the people had made a historic leap from having only adequate food and clothing to leading a life of moderate prosperity, and set forth the goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects

The report to the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012 laid out the goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects by 2020. According to this report, China’s economy would maintain sustained and sound development, people’s democracy would be expanded, and human rights would be fully respected and protected.

The report to the 19th CPC National Congress in 2017 pointed out that to succeed in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, China must strive against all difficulties to promote coordinated progress in the economic, political, cultural, social and eco-environmental fields in light of the current principal challenge facing the country, so that the moderately prosperous society it builds earns the people’s approval and stands the test of time.

On July 1, 2021, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and president of China, declared on behalf of the Party and the people that China had realized the goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

Ending Extreme Poverty and Securing the Right to an Adequate Standard of Living

Poverty is the biggest obstacle to human rights. The CPC and the Chinese government have directed extra attention to rural poverty, furthering development-driven poverty alleviation, and achieving a series of important breakthroughs.

By the end of 2020, by China’s current poverty threshold of RMB2,300 per person per year (based on the 2010 price index), all of the 99 million rural poor, as well as the 832 counties and 128,000 villages classified as poor, had emerged from poverty, and regional poverty was eliminated.

Since the launch of reform in 1978, 770 million rural poor living below China’s poverty line have been raised from poverty; against the World Bank’s international poverty line.

The number of people lifted out of poverty in China accounts for more than 70 percent of the world total during the same period.

China realized its poverty reduction goal from the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule.

Securing the Right to Food for the Poor

China bases its food security on solid agricultural foundations. It has built a modern agrotechnology system to maintain the steady growth of agricultural output, and resolved the problems of insufficient food and undernutrition.

China’s total grain output increased from 113 million tons in 1949 to 669 million tons in 2020.

Now, the problem of food shortages has been resolved. Key poor groups have much better nutrition, and the right to be free from hunger is guaranteed.

The per capita disposable income of rural residents in poor areas increased from RMB6,079 in 2013 to RMB12,588 in 2020, an average annual increase of 11.6 percent.

The Chinese government has implemented the Nutrition Improvement Program for Children in Poor Areas, providing children aged 6 months to 2 years in poorer areas with free food supplements – one pack per child per day.

By 2020, this program had benefited 11.2 million children. There is also a Nutrition Improvement Program for Rural Students in Compulsory Education, providing them with nutrition allowances. This program covers 132,000 schools and benefits over 38 million students every year.

Ensuring Safe Drinking Water for the Poor

Since 2005, the Chinese government has made an enormous investment in its Safe Drinking Water Program for Rural Areas. By the end of 2015, the program had benefited 520 million rural residents, including 47 million teachers and students

During the 13th Five-year Plan period (2016-2020), it launched an upgraded program, which improved access to safe drinking water for 382 million rural people, including 28.9 million rural poor.

Tap water coverage in poor areas increased from 70 percent in 2015 to 83 percent in 2020. Through replacement of water sources, water purification, and population resettlement, China has resolved the problem of excess fluoride in drinking water for 9.52 million rural people.

Providing Compulsory Education in Poor Areas

To guarantee compulsory education and prevent poverty from passing down from one generation to the next, China launched the Plan for Poverty Alleviation Through Education During the 13th Five-year Plan period and the Implementation Plan for Poverty Alleviation Through Education in Severely Impoverished Areas (2018-2020).

A great effort has been invested in improving school conditions where all primary and secondary schools in China currently have access to the internet, and 95.3 percent have multimedia classrooms.

Living subsidies are offered to rural teachers in contiguous poverty-stricken areas, which benefit nearly 1.3 million teachers from more than 80,000 schools.

A total of 190,000 teachers have been dispatched to remote and poor areas and to border areas with large ethnic minority populations.

Students from registered poor households all receive living subsidies during their compulsory education.

Every year,

about 150 million students are given exemption from school fees and textbook fees;

about 25 million students in economic difficulty are provided with living subsidies;

about 14 million students from migrant worker families have had their compulsory education subsidies transferred to their urban schools.

All students from poor rural households have access to compulsory education, and dropouts are all identified and helped back to school in a timely manner.

Providing Essential Medical Services for the Poor

China launched the Health Care Program for Poverty Alleviation, taking comprehensive measures to guarantee access to essential medical services for the rural poor, and to prevent them from falling back into poverty due to ill health.

To ensure the poor can have common sicknesses and chronic diseases treated at nearby medical institutions in a timely manner.

Every village has a clinic,

every town or township has a health center served by licensed doctors

Each of the counties formerly classified as poor has at least one public hospital

98 percent of regions formerly classified as poor have at least one Grade II hospital.

All poor populations have access to basic medical insurance, serious illness insurance, and medical assistance. Basic medical insurance coverage of the poor remains almost 100 percent.

Ensuring Safe Housing for the Poor

To guarantee safe housing for the rural poor, China guaranteed the right to housing and basic housing safety of the rural poor

Tens of millions of people have had their dilapidated mud-and-straw dwellings replaced by safe homes which are more comfortable and offer better protection against earthquakes.

Between 2008 and 2020, the central government allocated a total of RMB284 billion for the renovation of 27.6 million dilapidated homes, targeting registered poor households.

These funds have helped to guarantee access to safe housing for 80 million rural poor.

Boosting Human Rights with Development and Securing Economic, Social

and Cultural Rights

In building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, China is committed to boosting human rights with development and securing economic, social, cultural, educational and environmental rights.

Putting Life First in Fighting Covid-19

In the early days of the Covid-19 epidemic, China mobilized the whole nation and carried out a campaign to save lives on an unprecedented scale. It pooled the best doctors, the most advanced equipment, and critical supplies from across the country to aid Hubei Province, especially its capital city of Wuhan.

From January 24 to March 8, 2020, China gathered 346 national medical teams, consisting of 42,600 medical workers and more than 900 public health professionals to the immediate aid of Hubei;

It mobilized 40,000 construction workers and a huge array of machinery and equipment to build:

A 1,000-bed Huoshenshan Hospital in 10 days,

A 1,600-bed Leishenshan Hospital in 12 days,

A 16 temporary treatment centers providing more than 14,000 beds in just over 10 days. Ensuring Equitable and Accessible Health Services



Prosperity for all is impossible without health for all. China gives top priority to improving its people’s health.

The number of medical and health institutions in China, including hospitals, grassroots medical institutions and specialized public health institutions, increased from 170,000 in 1978 to over 1 million in 2020.

By raising the vaccination rates under the national immunization program, China eradicated polio in 2000 and neonatal tetanus in 2012. It eliminated malaria in 2020 and was awarded a malaria-free certification from the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2021.

In 2020, the number of beds in medical institutions across the country reached 9.1 million, including 7.1 million beds in hospitals and 1.4 million in township-level health centers.

There were 10.7 million health professionals, including 4.1 million licensed doctors and assistant doctors and 4.7 million registered nurses.

In 2020, China recorded 7.8 billion medical visits. The rate of prenatal care was 96.8 percent, and the rate of hospital deliveries reached 99.9 percent.

The average life expectancy in China rose from 67.8 years in 1981 to 77.3 years in 2019.

Infant mortality declined from 37.6 per 1,000 in the early days of reform and opening up to 5.4 per 1,000 in 2020;

Maternal mortality dropped from 43.2 per 100,000 in 2002 to 16.9 per 100,000 in 2020.

In recognition of its achievements, China has been hailed by the WHO as a role model for developing countries and a fast-track country in improving maternal and child health.

Upgrading the Quality of Life

For four decades, China’s economy has been growing steadily. From 1978 to 2020, the country’s per capita GDP increased from RMB385 to RMB72,000.

China’s transport infrastructure network has been improving steadily, resulting in more convenient and safer public transport.

By the end of 2020, the country’s rail length had grown to 146,000 km

High-speed rail had reached 38,000 km

Road length had increased to 5.2 million km, including 161,000 km of expressways

Urban rail transit had reached 7,355 km.

The availability of IT applications has improved greatly. The Chinese government makes great efforts to develop new types of infrastructure to ensure that the people benefit more from the use of information technology.

In 2020, every 100 people had 113.9 mobile phones;

internet usage was 70.4 percent nationwide and 55.9 percent in rural areas.

By June 2021, 847,000 5G base stations had been built and put into operation across the country.

In 2020, there were 782 million online shoppers, accounting for 79.1 percent of all internet users, and nationwide online retail sales reached RMB11.8 trillion, up 10.9 percent from 2019. Maximizing Employment



China advocates an employment-first strategy and a proactive employment policy.The average annual salary of employees in urban non-private units rose from RMB615 in 1978 to RMB90,501 in 2019.

As of 2020, there were 45,800 employment services agencies in China, helping 290 million people find temporary or long-term work; China’s employed population reached 750 million, of whom 463 million were in urban areas.

In 2019, the growth in new jobs in urban areas was 13.5 million, and the figure had remained above 13 million for seven consecutive years.

In 2020, despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, there were 11.9 million new jobs in urban areas.

Private enterprises provide more than 80 percent of urban jobs.

Guaranteeing the Right to Education

China runs education for the public good and regards equal access to education as a basic national education policy.

The gross enrolment rate in three-year preschool education rose to 85.2 percent in 2020 from 56.6 percent in 2010.

In 2020, the completion rate of compulsory education was 95.2 percent, and the availability of compulsory education reached the average level of high-income countries.

More than 95 percent of children with disabilities received compulsory education.

The gross enrolment rate in senior secondary education increased from 42.8 percent in 2000 to 91.2 percent in 2020, higher than the average of upper-middle-income countries.

The gross enrolment rate in higher education rose from 12.5 percent in 2000 to 54.4 percent in 2020.

China has built the world’s largest higher education system, with over 40 million students on campus. Expanding Social Security to Cover All Citizens



Social security is a basic institutional guarantee for safeguarding and improving people’s lives, ensuring social equity and enhancing their sense of wellbeing.

In 2020, 340 million people were covered by basic medical insurance for urban workers, and 1.02 billion by basic medical insurance for rural and non-working urban residents – a total of 1.36 billion.

As of June 2021, basic old-age insurance for urban workers covered 467 million people, basic old-age insurance for rural and non-working urban residents covered 547 million, and unemployment insurance covered 222 million.

Work-related injury insurance covered 274 million, 90.8 million of whom were migrant workers. Childbirth insurance covered more than 235 million people.

In addition, the state has established a serious illness insurance covering both urban and rural residents, which is a supplement to the basic medical insurance systems, reimbursing the victims of serious illnesses for their high medical expenses.

The World Benefits from China’s Prosperity

China cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world, nor can the world achieve prosperity without China. Because China is the world most populated country

From 1979 to 2020, China’s compound annual GDP growth was 9.2 percent, much higher than the world average of 2.7 percent.

China has been the largest contributor of world economic growth since 2006, with an average annual contribution of more than 30 percent

In 2008, when the world economy was struck by the global financial crisis, China took effective measures in response, and quickly restored its economic growth back to a relatively high rate. It became a major stabilizer and driver of the global economy.

After the outbreak of Covid-19, China was the first country to contain the virus, reopen its economy, and achieve economic expansion, and again it led the recovery of international trade and economic activity.

In achieving a moderately prosperous society, China has helped to dramatically reduce the world’s poverty-stricken population.

China’s all-round opening up promotes win-win cooperation.

China will not close its doors in the face of spreading opposition to globalization; it will only open them wider. It will remain committed to its mutually beneficial opening-up policy and build an even more open economy, so as to provide other countries with more opportunities in markets, investment and growth.

In 2020, China took 31st place among 190 economies in the World Bank’s ease of doing business ranking, rising from 91st place in 2012.

China is playing a more significant role in the dynamics of the international economy.

China is the largest trading partner of more than 50 countries and regions, and one of the top three partners of over 120 in total.

Today, China’s manufacturing and service industries are developing in parallel, and China’s roles as “factory of the world” and as “market for the world” are mutually reinforcing.

In achieving a moderately prosperous society, China has gained new experience of modernization for humanity.

The global path to development is a rocky one. By building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, the CPC has opened a new and distinctive path to modernization suited to China’s actual conditions, and created a new model for human progress.

In 2013, China launched the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), aiming at promoting peace and development of mankind. To date, China has signed more than 200 cooperation documents with 140 countries and 31 international organizations.

The BRI is serving as a solution for China to participate in global opening-up and cooperation, improve global economic governance, promote common development and prosperity, and build a community with a shared future for humanity.

China’s experience offers a new option for those countries and peoples who are looking for both rapid growth and independence, and its success provides them with considerable opportunities for development.

In the future, China will continue to embrace and interact with the rest of the world, adopt a more open and inclusive mindset, and contribute even more to building a global community of shared future and a better world.