Sunrise FC Wins Second League Tittle

Eastern province based Sunrise FC is the 2021-2022 second division’s champion after beating Rwamagana FC in the second division final game at Stade de Kigali, June 29.

The two top flight league newcomers squared off to decide who should be crowned champions of the second division league after eliminating Vision FC and Inter force FC in the semi-finals few days ago, to progress to the final and book a ticket to the top flight league.

The game was very tough on both sides with each trying to create goal chances but all of them were well organized defensively.

10 minutes before the game comes to an end, Ugandan striker Yafesi Mubilu netted the first goal for Sunrise FC and was enough to send his side to the 2021-2022 Second Division league title.

Meanwhile, Vision FC took the third place after beating Inter force FC on 4-3 penalties after the match teams ended 1-1.