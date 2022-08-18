Rwanda Launches Mega Project of Compressed Natural Gas

Rwanda’s Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente today launched construction of compressed natural gas plant in Bwishyura, Karongi district located on the shore of Lake Kivu.

The project will be implemented by GASMETH, an international company which specialises in funding gas development projects, design technical and operational capability to construct and deliver gas projects in efficient , safe and environmentally sustainable way among others.

In February 2019, Rwanda inked a $400 million deal with Gasmeth Energy to extract and process methane into Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for cooking, industrial use and vehicles.

However, it was delayed by various factors, including the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

The project involves construction of an offshore gas extraction facility along with onshore gas processing and compression plants for CNG.

It could serve 300-400,000 households who currently depend on wood fuel for cooking.

According to estimates from the Ministry of Infrastructure, the demand for LPG is set to rise to more than 240,000 tonnes by 2024 from 10,000 tonnes in 2017.

Rwanda has a target to reduce biomass consumption from 79 per cent in 2017 to 42 per cent by 2024.

A total investment of $1.37 billion is needed by 2030 to achieve such a government’s target of reducing charcoal.

The investment valued at $400 million (approximately Rwf358bn) investment is projected to create employment for between 600-800 people during the construction phase and 400 employees after construction.