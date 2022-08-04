Rwanda Rubbishes UN Experts Report on DRC

Rwanda has rubbished a United Nations Group of Experts report claiming that there “solid evidence” that Rwandan troops have been fighting alongside the M23 rebel group in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and providing it with weapons and support.

Rwanda said it cannot comment on an unpublished and unvalidated report which was leaked to the media. A statement issued by the Government Spokesperson, Yolande Makolo dismissed the haphazardly released report saying it contains false allegations which should be treated with the contempt deserves.

“The UN Security Council received a UN Group of Experts report on DRC in June 2022, which contained none of these false allegations, and a mid-term report is expected in December. This can only be a tactic to distract from the real issues,” the statement reads in part.

Rwanda added that until the problem of FDLR, which operates in close collaboration with the DRC army, is taken seriously and addressed, security in the Great Lakes region cannot be achieved. This is happening in full view of MONUSCO, which has been present in DRC for more than twenty years, but with no solution in sight,” it adds.

The Government of Rwanda added that the fact is that there have been attacks and shelling from the DRC into Rwandan territory on multiple occasions, resulting in fatalities and destruction of property. Investigations have been made and were even part of the UN Group of Experts report in June,”

“Rwanda has a legitimate and sovereign right to defend our territory and citizens, and not just wait for disaster to unfold. The presence of M23 and its origins are well-known as a problem of the DRC, which they seek to make a burden of other countries,”

“Rwanda has disarmed and cantoned M23 fighters far from the DRC border. Others scattered in the region, who arc in conflict with their government, are not Rwanda ‘s responsibility. Rwanda also hosts tens of thousands of Congolese refugees, many for more than 25 years,” it adds.