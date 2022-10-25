SGO Rwanda Call for Inclusiveness In Sexual Reproductive Health Services

Civil Society Organizations engaged in health services in Rwanda have asked for more efforts to improve access to sexual reproductive health, especially the flexibility of laws, focusing on a holistic approach in providing the service to beneficiaries.

The call was made this October 23, 2022, during a radio talk show that discussed Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) under the theme: “Intersectionality & its integration in SRHR inclusive service provision.

The weekly Sunday show aired on KT Radio is part of the Make Way Program sponsored by Save Generations Organization (SGO) in partnership with Akina Mama wa Afrika.

SGO is a Rwandan developmental and women’s rights Non- Government Organization (NGO) dedicated to promoting, protecting, and advocating for children’s and women’s rights and works to prepare, empower and equip future generations.

Akina Mama wa Afrika- is a Pan-African feminist leadership development organization headquartered in Kampala, Uganda, and has partnerships with regional organizations in the same field.

Hakim Mugenyi, SGO Program Manager said that the show is the first of its kind to be aired in Rwanda and according to the invited guests, there is a need to improve the current status quo to achieve inclusivity and gender equality in SRHR implementation especially focusing on different categories on beneficiaries.

“Access to information and sexual reproductive health services is a right for all, it is not an opportunity or a favor done thus this is a reminder and call to have inclusivity,” Mugenyi said.

Ariane Dusenge, the Make Way Program Country Coordinator at the National Union of Disability Organizations of Rwanda (NUDOR) said that challenges in approaching sexual health needs are critical and there is a need for the intersectionality approach to see a beneficiary from all aspects of life, especially from other identifications besides the general categories (such as women, youth, etc).

Dusenge said this is a new approach but it can address specific needs of each category, for example, the disabled, persons living with HIV/Aids, those living in rural areas, or poverty among others.

“Everyone who is alive has a right to sexual health information and services,” she said.

She said that this is one of the biggest concerns for persons with disabilities where 13% of persons are in the disability category globally and 5% in Rwanda (420,000) of which a majority are women.

She gave an example of a 45-year-old lady who is disabled and has wondered if she will ever experience love, make children.

Josiane Uwizeyimana, a Health Service Provider at Yego Centre Kabuga also agreed this is a big challenge that is also crippled by mindsets.

“We do mobilization but the number of beneficiaries taking up these services is small because of the family responsibility in allowing this to happen. Even when the services are even near schools, we only a few we get and that is those who have come to our centres in person,” Uwizeyimana said.

Uwizeyimana gave an example of a disabled girl she helped for a year who asked her about breasts and male sperms because she didn’t know anything about how sexual life yet she is in secondary 5.

At 16, Uwizeyimana said she was being sexually abused by other ‘normal’ boys but never knew it was happening.

“She had come to get services for pregnancy prevention and needed pills and condoms. I asked her to come with their parents but said she would be beaten to death,” Uwizeyimana said.

Both Dusenge and Uwizeyimana showed that there is lack of reporting tools that have concrete aggregates of the kind of people and their specific needs saying that collecting data is one thing but also knowing their special needs and other categories besides their sexual orientation.

“The laws if they are not relaxed and more friendly and interpreted well will make services hard to reach the right beneficiaries example on mental health issues where the law protects them but also prevents them from getting better services,” Dusenge said.

SGO said that their wide plan for SGO is to increase training and mobilization to ensure that SRHR services are provided with a holistic approach and to address these concerns.