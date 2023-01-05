‘A Glimpse of China’ Enjoys Popularity Among the Youth On APP StarTimes ON

The latest season of the documentary series A Glimpse of China attracted more attention among the youth from to the popular APP StarTimes ON and sharing practical stories of how young officials of African countries get positive impressions on the promising changes happens in China.

Now the four-episode series in English and French have reached over dozens of million views on the APP while being watched by 16 million families across Africa through the channel StarTimes Guide E and Guide F.

The programme A Glimpse of China gives an insight into the long-standing friendly communications between Africa and China, where practical cooperation is developing on all aspects. In the eyes of young Africans, China has become the most influential extraterritorial country on the African continent.

The National Congress of the Chinese ruling party’s publicised achievements in helping people out of poverty and its future plans for social development were also highlights of the programme, as were the meaningful comments of some of the African government officials and young students now living in China.

According to Michael Harford, an internationa student at Nankai University from Nigeria, he has seen the development and changes in China in these four years and a bright future for the country. It is the great vitality and vigour behind the policy, which always put the happiness of the people first and has been able to lead the people out of poverty and towards happiness that attracted him to study in China.

Andy Mok, the Research fellow of Center for China and Globalization commented that :”We know that the world is facing many many challenges, what sets China apart is the consistency and the rationality, as well as the determination with which it approaches long-term goals, important long-term goals that provide not only for the prosperity and the stability.”

Masasi Bakari, a young Kenyan audience of the programme said that he has been inspired of the cases how young talents and officials help enhance the well-being of community and villages in China. “Were there more experience of contributions made to remote areas to be shared, we’ll have more confidence in changing the condition of our hometown.”

