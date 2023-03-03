Appeals Court Retains Life Sentence Against Ladislas Ntaganzwa

The Court of Appeals has retained a life sentence for Genocide suspect Ladislas Ntaganzwa, a local leader during the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi who ordered the massacre of Tutsi in Nyakizu commune and participated in the killings in person. Ntaganzwa, was first sentenced to life by the High Court Chamber for cross boarder and International Crimes (HCCIC) on May 28, 2020 after he was found guilty of five charges.

Those are: Genocide crime, incitement to commit Genocide, extermination as a crime against humanity, rape as a crime against humanity and murder as a crime against humanity.

Ntaganzwa, 58, who was one of Rwanda’s most wanted genocide suspects and on the list of the most wanted fugitives by the Residual International Criminal Tribunal, has been on trial since his deportation from Democratic Republic of Congo in 2016. He was born in 1962 in Gasharu, in the Muhambara sector of the commune of Nyakizu (then in the prefecture of Butare in Rwanda), now Huye district, Southern Province. Before fleeing Rwanda in 1994, he was the bourgmester of Nyakizu commune, a post which gave him authority over his subordinates, which included employees of the commune, members of the communal police, and counselors from various sectors. Ntaganzwa was also head of the National Republican Movement for Democracy and Development- (MRND party) – the then ruling party which is known to have prepared the Genocide and to execute it with its youth wing – interahamwe in the commune of Nyakizu. According to the indictment, Ladislas Ntaganzwa participated in a plan to exterminate the Tutsi population in his commune from late 1990 until July 1994.

