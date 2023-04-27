RIB Summons Fashion Designer For Questioning Over Passport Forgery

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has summoned Moses Turahirwa fashion designer and founder of Moshions, one of the leading fashion houses in Rwanda, for questioning on allegations of forgery after he posted a photo of his passport claiming that it was issued with his preferred gender ‘female’

The “Kwanda season” designer posted a photo of the bio page of his passport inscribed with “F” on the gender, to indicate that his gender was changed from ‘male to ‘female’, thanking the Head of State for the change.

However, according to the Spokesperson of RIB, Dr. Thierry B. Murangira, Rwanda Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration (DGIE) confirmed that it did not issue the alleged passport.

“It is true Turahirwa Moïse was summoned by RIB to explain the source of the forged passport after the Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration confirmed that it did not issue the said passport,” Dr. Murangira told KT Press.

The controversial fashion designer has in recent months been in the news for the wrong reasons, earlier this month claiming that he is allowed to smoke Cannabis publicly, including on the streets, for medical reasons, despite the consumption of the psychoactive drug remaining illegal, whether for medical or recreational purposes.

Earlier this year in January, the fashion designer was in the news again after a video of him, seemingly in an intimate act with other men, made rounds on social media platforms.

Turahirwa has been moving around promoting his new clothing season dubbed ‘Kwanda’.