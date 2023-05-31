Rwanda To Host Inaugural TIME100 Summit And TIME100 Impact Awards Gala On The Continent

Rwanda is set to host the inaugural TIME100 Summit and Impact Awards Africa for the first time on the African continent in a partnership reached between Rwanda Development Board and TIME. The two events will be held in Rwanda on November 17 at the Kigali Convention Center (KCC).

On Wednesday, TIME and RDB announced the development, revealing that the inaugural TIME100 Summit Africa will feature a range of speakers from the global and regional TIME100 community who will discuss essential solutions to urgent global problems from a regional and global perspective and ways that we can all take action to build a better future.

Following the daytime summit, TIME will convene international and regional leaders, influencers, and visionaries alongside members of the global TIME100 community to celebrate the recipients of the first-ever TIME100 Impact Awards Africa, recognizing individuals who have gone above and beyond to shape the future of their industries, and the world at large.

“The TIME100 is a borderless community of changemakers spanning every industry who are moving our world forward. We are thrilled to continue growing our community even further in Rwanda,” said TIME Chief Executive Officer, Jessica Sibley.

The TIME100 Summit and Impact Awards Africa were developed with founding partner Rwanda Development Board, which will co-host both events.

“Rwanda is excited to host the prestigious TIME100 Summit and Impact Awards this year. We are a beautiful and diverse destination, rich in cultural heritage, natural wonders, and unique experiences that reflect the warmth and hospitality of our people,” said Clare Akamanzi, Rwanda Development Board Chief Executive Officer.

From vibrant cities with picturesque landscapes to pristine beaches, there is something for everyone to discover and enjoy. We look forward to welcoming all TIME100 delegates for memorable experiences this November,” she added.

The launch of the TIME100 Summit and Impact Awards Africa in Rwanda is the latest expansion of the TIME100 globally. Previous installments of the TIME100 Impact Awards have recognized Idris Elba, actor, filmmaker, musician and IFAD Goodwill ambassador; Sabrina Dhowre Elba, CEO, model, and activist; Graça Machel, founder, Graça Machel Trust; Jeffrey Katzenberg, media entrepreneur, technology investor and co-founder, WndrCo.

Others include Farwiza Farhan, forest conservationist and founder, HAkA; David Adjaye, architect and founder, Adjaye Associates; Sarah Al Amiri, U.A.E. Minister of State for Advanced Technology; Tony Elumelu, philanthropist and founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation; Ellie Goulding, singer-songwriter and activist; Huda Kattan, entrepreneur and founder, Huda Beauty; Deepika Padukone, actor, producer and philanthropist; and will.i.am, musician and entrepreneur; Alia Bhatt, actor and producer; Gregory L. Robinson, former James Webb Space Telescope Program director; Dr. Pardis Sabeti, computational geneticist; and Lea Salonga; singer and actor; and others.

TIME is the 100-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms.

With unparalleled access to the world’s most influential people, the trust of consumers and partners globally, and an unrivaled power to convene, TIME’s mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world.