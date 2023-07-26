WaterAid Launches a New Strategy of Water and Sanitation Program

WaterAid Rwanda has launched a five-year national program in area of support to water, sanitation and hygiene services to all.

In spite of the existing approach where the organization would reach out to different beneficiaries simultaneously, the new approach will be to focus on one particular site at a time.

The five-year initiative coincides with WaterAid’s 10-year global strategy (2022–2032) to join forces in addressing water, sanitation, and hygiene for everyone, everywhere.

This represents an important step towards accelerating sustainable access to water, sanitation, and hygiene in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Vestine Mukeshimana, Acting Director General of WaterAid Rwanda, said that the goal at the global level is one of the vision to bring water, sanitation and hygiene services to all.

“We all share the same vision and goals with WaterAid Global, a vision for the world to have sustainable program of distributing safe water, sanitation, and hygiene to all,” she said.

She went on to say that through the efforts of cooperation between the Government, partners, and the people, they want to achieve positive changes that enable all Rwandans to have good life.

Mukeshimana explains that the reason for the additional five years is to change the strategy of the way they have been working in order to be more productive.

The Minister of State in the Ministry of Infrastructure, Patricie Uwase who was the guest of honor at the event, praised WaterAid’s work in the thirteen year that it has partnered with the government in providing safe, clean and sanitary water to the people.

“WaterAid has been working with us for many years to provide clean water, sanitation and hygiene to the people, especially the residents of Bugesera District. We have added pipes, built modern toilets and taught the beneficiaries how to use them and having toilets at their homes,” she said.

“They are our main partners, and even in this five-year journey, we expect that we will continue to expand our activities, based on their new strategy.”

The head of WaterAid in East Africa, Olutayo Bankole-Bolawole, also spoke about the project’s goal of accelerating the development of water, sanitation and hygiene infrastructure for all in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

She said: “To achieve these ambitious goals, our programs have four key elements: equity, service capacity and participation, collaboration, training and innovation.”

WaterAid’s four objectives include achieving sustainable services, and regional security, water, sanitation and hygiene in improving public health, tackling climate change and finding support for water, sanitation and hygiene programs (WASH).

Ms. Olutayo continued that WaterAid prioritizes equality and equity as the foundation for achieving sustainable development in sanitation and hygiene.

“At WaterAid we firmly believe that gender equality and women’s empowerment are critical foundations for achieving sustainable progress in the water, sanitation and hygiene [WASH] system.”

It was found that the number of women and girls who make a long journey to fetch water is greater than men and boys’.

The rsearch shows that more than half a billion people share toilets worldwide, compromising women’s and girls’ personal hygiene.

In the next five years, WaterAid plans to spend a budget of £17 Million on its initiatives.

In the past 13 years working in different parts of the country, the head of WaterAid says that the achievements that were made national wide in access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene speak volume. For example, in Bugesera district these activities were beyond average, but today, they have reached more than 70%.