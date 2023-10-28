NASA Working On Major Satellites To Address Climate Information Challenges – Dr. Jake Kaye

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) runs 20 satellites around the world collecting data that is shared globally to monitor the surface, atmosphere, oceans and weather among others.

KT Press interviewed Dr, Jake A. Kaye, the NASA Associate Director for Research (Earth Science Division) who was in Kigali this October to present at the World Climate Research Program-Open Science Conference (WCRP-OSC) the latest data collected, plans of the agency to enable other leverage the power of data and science at the in addressing climate related challenges.

QN: What is NASA doing to address these challenges raised at the WCRP especially insufficient data to inform research work?

NASA is engaged in Global activities of collecting data around the world and one of the things the agency has done for the last so many years is openly sharing data and making it as usual as possible and to as many people as possible.

The space agency vantage point is a particular opportunity to look at parts of the world that may otherwise be hard to observe- in many cases because of the lack of, say surface space measurement capabilities.

So we can look at open oceans, the polar regions, ice sheets (areas covered by sea ice), forests of high altitude, and tropical; we can look at deserts, urban and rural areas.

To a good degree of approximation that the data is good anywhere is anywhere else. It’s not quite that simple because say at optical and infrared wavelengths.

We’re constantly trying to do new things. So, one of the satellites that we launched was the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) this past December with a major partnership with France and contributions from Canada and the United Kingdom. It is providing high spatial resolution information about the ocean surface, but also about land surface hydrology (river stage, lake height). So its information about the distribution of weather across the earth which in many parts of the world we don’t have.

One of the next satellites we will be launching between NASA and Israel with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is an Earth-observation satellite, called NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) , which will be in spring.

And as a radar it can see the surface, through clouds and will provide information on terrestrial vegetation, the thickness of ice, altitude, glaciers and ice sheets; providing us with information and science that can help us better understand potential knowledge and hazards on things related to earthquakes and also some potential in hydrology.

This is a major thing that we will be doing and I think it represents the value of international partnerships because collectively we can be able to accomplish something. It would be very difficult for either of us to do on our own and work to make the data as useful and as quickly as possible to as many people as possible.

We hope to continue this in the future. A whole bunch of satellites we are working on. One focused on aerosols- to understand the relation between fine particles suspended in the air that contribute to a lot of health issues especially for people with asthma, emphysema, pulmonary diseases, and really to combine the satellite data with information that we get – on the ground to understand the local air quality and you can do in a sense has to what’s the relationship between the way aerosols contribute, the distribution and what that means.

We are developing a next big series of satellites that are going to the earth observatory. One satellite will study the changes related to distribution of mass on weather- which are really related to changes in distribution of weather, whether liquid and ice- which are major changes related to climate change.

We will be looking at something called surface biology, geology to really look at how biology, vegetation, land surface, or high spatial and temporal resolution and biology that takes place at the surface of the ocean is really important for the whole food chain.

And then there is the atmospheric observatory system to look at and study a lot of elements of the atmosphere including clouds and precipitation that will help us understand the terrestrial weather cycle.

We also have some surface space networks, airborne campaigns and one is running in South Africa, we had one in the Bonn area complimenting the ones from the European Space Agency and other past campaigns in Africa.

QN: What are you specifically doing for Africa as a continent?

One of the areas that we do have a significant focus in Africa is to really work on data utilization we have a program called Suvia. That’s run by not my part of the program, but another one but it’s still within the earth science division.

It’s designed to really provide ways of helping to engage people in the countries with with their sort of political, academic, industrial and governmental partners to get more experienced and learning how to use that data because a lot of the stuff that we produce its it was never there before. So, people need time to learn and in some cases they need to know how to download, how to work with the tools, to understand what tools are.

So with the Suvia program which it started in Panama, now there’s a variety of hubs in Asia, Latin American. There is two in Africa-the West African one based in Niger and then the East African one that’s based in Kenya, but Rwanda is a wonder is a part of the area of influence.

Those are some of the things that we’ll do particularly for Africa. There’s a variety of kinds of studies that we’ve done that were interested in deforestation, a lot of that in desertification. Those are things that are taking place in Africa and just a variety of studies that will do a lot of biomass burning in Africa.

So, just a whole bunch of things that we will do and take advantage of the satellites, the global view, field work programs like Suvia designed to help to make people better able to use the data through our local partners.

QN: What are you doing to improve capacity building in research and training as one of the issues raised at the 2023 WRCP-OSC meeting?

We have a variety of Programs ourselves like the Applied Remote Sensing Training (ARSET) for education and training and so, some things we will do and some things we work through agencies like under the world climate research program has doing this meaning here- their core projects of other than do a variety of training.

So we will support some of them and then we’ll work with other organizations- the The Committee on Earth Observation Satellites. It’s an international group and they have a capacity building program and we’re very much engaged with that because it doesn’t necessarily make sense for each agency to try to do its own thing.

So sometimes we’ll try to work together because, say for the user end, if they can sort of find out about all the satellites all at once instead of NASA saying well, here’s what we’re doing and the European saying here is what we are doing. So we can try to make it easier for people to be able to learn about things. So, there’s a variety of things like that that we do through those organizations as well.

QN: Does NASA have a commitment to share data that is very much needed by others?

We make the data available, but in parts of the world, they’re limited with storage. So if we say it’s on our computers here and if you want to download it, well, If somebody doesn’t have a reliable and fast internet connection in not going to be able to do that.

So we work to create tools to help people do that whether it’s to store data in the cloud so that principle one can work with the data in the cloud but not have to move the data.

So we invest quite a bit in data systems and because we have for long had this open data, now we’re going to something beyond that- to the next step we call the ‘Open Science or Open Source Science’ to bring people into the picture earlier, so that it is not like when we’re done with something will give you the answer but they give people the opportunity to engage earlier.

But to always remember not to just make data available, but also provide the tools in the training for people to be able to do that because we know parts of the world, you know, the infrastructure may not be there.

Something else that that we also think about and now that That in some cases if we can do things in a way that we can say get information directly to somebody smart phone; we can do that but there other steps that go into that, but we will work with partners all over the world to try to do things so that people can get actionable information.

Just saying data is available, isn’t enough. So it’s that kind of the engagement that we have with our partners – whether it’s the other agencies. WMO (World Meteorological Organisation), National governments, nongovernmental organizations, private sector entities, to get data as useful as possible because we want data to be useful and make people live a better life.