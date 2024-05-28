PM Ngirente Tables Climate Mitigation Case for Small Islands and Developing States

Rwanda’s Prime Minister Dr. Édouard Ngirente has rallied the global community to give special attention to the challenge of climate change and mitigation that is currently faced by small islands and developing states around the world.

Ngirente made the call while attending the opening ceremony of the 4th Small Islands and Developing States (SIDS) Conference where he represented the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame.

The conference is happening in Antigua and Barbuda from 27th to 30th May 2024 and was officially opened by the United Nations Secretary General (UNSG).

Ngirente delivered a national statement on the conference theme titled “Charting the course towards resilient prosperity” aimed at building resilience, tackling the world’s most pressing challenges and achieving sustainable development goals.

“As we chart a course towards a resilient prosperity, Rwanda believes that the Small Islands and Developing States deserve special attention as they are most vulnerable to climate effects,” Ngirente said and suggested ways of collectively moving to concrete actions.

For instance, Ngirente said that there is need to build right and strong partnerships to realize the huge potential that small islands developing states hold, into real prosperity; and with regard to resilience, the PM said that there is need to scale up and consolidate resilience investments efforts to combat the climate shocks small islands developing states- which to a large extent have become an existential threat.

“To achieve this, our countries must foster innovative solutions and knowledge sharing in designing and building infrastructure that can withstand climate change-driven threats,” Ngirente said.

Ngirente noted that development priorities and goals of small islands developing states are clearly articulated in major global frameworks and therefore, if climate agenda and finance are to work for the world, it is a necessary condition that they work first for the most vulnerable small islands developing states.

The PM also emphasized Rwanda’s commitment and solidarity, among other countries, to showcase leadership roles in advancing the climate agenda, advocating for the reform of the financial architecture and development financing.

“We want to assure you that this leadership is not lost on us. In Rwanda, we believe in solidarity and in partnership that are mutually beneficial…We can work together to advocate for a more responsive and inclusive international financial architecture,” Ngirente said.

According to the United Nations (UN), the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) are facing a climate emergency, spiraling debt and health crises.

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres said at the inauguration ceremony that the international community has a duty to support the vulnerable states led by the countries that have the greatest responsibility and capacity to deal with the challenges they face.

“The United Nations stands with you in reaffirming SIDS’ aspirations: to halt and mitigate the terrible impacts of the climate crisis; to build resilient economies; to foster safe, healthy and prosperous societies; to achieve water, food and energy security; to conserve biodiversity; and to protect and sustainably use the ocean and its resources,” Guterres said.

“I urge SIDS governments to back up these words with bold investments and sustained engagement across all sectors of sustainable development. But SIDS cannot do this alone,”

The event, held by the UN is attended by world leaders, representatives from the private sector, civil society, academia and youth, will last four days, from May 27 to 30.

Under the theme “Charting the course toward resilient prosperity,” the conference aims at assessing SIDS’s ability to achieve sustainable development, including the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals.

It will result in an inter-governmentally agreed, focused, forward-looking and action-oriented political outcome document.

The SIDS comprise 37 UN member nations and 20 associate members of UN regional commissions.

The International Conference on SIDS is held every 10 years. The first three conferences were held in Barbados, Mauritius and Samoa in 1994, 2005 and 2014 respectively.