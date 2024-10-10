Rwanda, Guinea Seal Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation With 12 MoUs

Rwanda and Guinea have signed twelve (12) Joint Cooperation Agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) that will enable both countries to further deepen a strong bilateral relationship initiated two years ago.

The MoUs were signed in Kigali this October 9, 2024 between Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Olivier Nduhungirehe, and his Guinean counterpart, Dr. Morissanda Kouyaté,

Some of these include an MoU on cooperation agreement between Guinea Exports’ Promotion Agency (AGUIPEX) and Rwanda Development Board (RDB), on administrative reform and public administration modernization, on tourism and cooperation agreement between RDB and Guinea Special Economic Zone Agency (ADAZZ).

Rwanda and Guinea share a relatively new bilateral relationship which has been cemented with the latter opening an embassy in Kigali in October, 2023; followed by both Presidents (Paul Kagame and his counterpart- Gen. Mamady Doumbouya) making state visits to explore ways to collaborate in areas of mutual interest.

Both Heads of State also signed Joint Cooperation Agreements and MoUs to kick start this diplomatic journey with a Framework Cooperation Agreement, Agreement for regular diplomatic consultation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs; Visa Waiver Agreement, Cooperation Agreement in the fields of Health and Medical Sciences,

The MoU for Cooperation in the fields of development planning and International Cooperation, MoU for Cooperation in the field of the Environment and the Management of Natural Resources; and a Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA).

To further move this cooperation a step ahead, which will be implemented by both ministries of foreign affairs, both parties signed MoUs in the field of diplomacy, defense, justice, the economy, finance, new technologies, information and communication, vocational training, agriculture, health, transport, youth, sports, culture, tourism and crafts-which point to promising areas for bilateral cooperation between the Republic of Rwanda and the Republic of Guinea.

Dr. Morissanda said that they are interested in building a relationship with Rwanda, a country which shares much in common with Guinea because both countries are led by Pan-African leaders (Paul Kagame and Gen. Mamady Doumbouya).

“I am confident that the spirit of fraternity and understanding that has marked our work is a definite asset and an additional motivation that will foster the consolidation of our relations in all the areas covered by the agreements,” Morissanda said.

Morissanda noted that despite the bad past history, Rwanda remains resilient and an exemplary country to Guineans and many Africans.

“Despite the history of your country, we have only met one People; one Nation, and one Country here. May you be congratulated for this: I think you are leading the way for humanity, for all humanity,” he said.

Morissanda added that the fact that Rwanda has not gone down the path of human disintegration, is a lesson Rwandans are teaching the world and he is personally delighted to be Rwanda- a country which chooses not to take a bad path again.

Minister Nduhungirehe said that the partnership between both countries is based on complementarity and a win-win approach: for example, Rwanda can benefit from Guinean expertise in a number of areas, notably in the Guinean mining sector and for its part, Guinea can benefit from Rwanda’s experience in innovation and the digitization of public services.

“These agreements reflect our shared desire to realize the ambitions expressed by our Heads of State, and will serve as a basis for further exchanges on subjects of shared interest. I am convinced that this joint commission will provide an ideal framework for deepening dialogue and exploring new avenues for collaboration,” Nduhungirehe said.

Nduhungirehe reaffirmed Rwanda’s firm commitment to continue consolidating its relations with Guinea, saying that the partnership is based on mutual trust and cooperation, and will contribute not only to development objectives, but also to the preservation of the environment.