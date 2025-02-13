Rwanda, Saudi Arabia Seek Closer Business Engagement

The Rwanda Private Sector Federation (PSF) hosted a diplomatic dinner on Tuesday for a delegation of Saudi business leaders exploring investment opportunities in the country.

Led by Hassan Al-Huwaizi, President of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, the delegation was welcomed at Kigali International Airport before attending the dinner at the Kigali Marriott Hotel, which featured cultural performances, including Arabic dance entertainment.

The host, PSF’s Chairperson Mrs. Jeanne Francoise MUBILIGI and other members of the Federation who attended, are looking forward to more engagement of the two sides.

Expanding Trade and Investment

Comprising over 25 major investors and government representatives, the delegation’s visit is part of a broader African business tour, covering Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda.

The Saudis plan to meet senior government officials and private sector representatives to discuss trade opportunities and sign business agreements.

Business and Cultural Engagements

The delegation will visit the Kigali Genocide Memorial Site in Gisozi to learn about Rwanda’s history, particularly the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The visit also includes the Saudi-Rwandan Business Forum, where trade agreements will be signed. The Rwanda Development Board (RDB) will showcase investment opportunities in mining, construction, agriculture, and tourism, aligning with Rwanda’s National Strategy for Transformation (NST2) for 2024-2029.

Strengthening Economic Ties

Meetings with ministers and corporate executives across the three African nations aim to reinforce business ties and foster economic cooperation.

This visit marks a key step in enhancing economic collaboration between Rwanda and Saudi Arabia, paving the way for future investments.