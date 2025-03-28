New RIB Secretary General Sworn-In, President Kagame Tasks Investigative Body To Deal With Upsurge In New Crimes

President Paul Kagame has tasked the new Secretary General of Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), Col Pacifique Kayigamba Kabanda, with the responsibility of spearheading efforts to nip in the bud an upsurge in new crimes, including cyber and financial crimes, which are becoming prevalent today, more than ever.

The Head of State delivered the task on Friday, at Urugwiro Village, where Col. Kabanda was sworn-in, to begin his role at Kimihurura, where he replaces Col (Rtd) Jeannot Ruhunga who has been the head of the investigative body since it was established in 2018.

Kabanda comes to the helm of the Kimihurura-based top investigative body with a wealth of experience. He has been a military prosecutor for 30 years, rising to become the Chief Prosecutor of Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), his immediate former post.

President Kagame said that he is confident that Col. Kabanda, to continue steering the law enforcement organ, which has done a lot in its short, eight years, of existence, pointing out that RIB has made tangible steps in its fight against crime, over the years.

“It has become a pillar of our security,” President Kagame said, adding that RIB needs to intensify efforts to fight economic crimes which continue to increase by the day, fraudulent investment schemes and other activities aimed at conning people out of their money and property.

“We are increasingly witnessing the collaboration of transnational criminal networks that exploit technology to harm people. Additionally, economic crimes are on the rise, including investment fraud and other schemes aimed at deceiving and robbing individuals of their assets. All these criminal activities prey on unsuspecting citizens, and seriously impact their livelihoods.

“We must use all the resources at our disposal to confront these changes and enhance our investigative capabilities, whether through thorough crime research and advanced forensic science, digital forensic, and adopting innovative approaches based on advanced knowledge, including the now prevalent artificial intelligence,” President Kagame ,” President Kagame said.

He added that RIB must continue to collaborate with relevant institutions so that justice is delivered quickly and effectively,” he added.

President Kagame pointed out that honesty and integrity should be the basis of everything being done, emphasizing that Rwandans need institutions which they can trust to serve them and meet their expectations.

“Leaders should also demonstrate willingness, sincerity and professionalism in all their activities. They should show a clear direction in which everything is moving in order to fulfill our responsibilities. People should not tolerate weaknesses, inappropriate behavior or misconduct,” President Kagame pointed out.

He emphasized that those who are professional should expose their colleagues who are not professional or exhibit incompetency, and Rwandans should live their daily lives well-knowing that they are protected and secure.

The Head of State said that no one in society should tolerate wrongdoing.

Col. Kabanda, 59, has been part of the military prosecution since 1995, where he served as the Deputy Military Prosecutor General between 2009 and 2013, as well as an ordinary military prosecutor from 1995 to 2009.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Law, a Post Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the Institute of Legal Practice and Development (ILPD), and a Diploma in International Relations.

In addition, he has completed various military courses, including the Senior Command and Staff Course, professional training from institutions such as the NATO School in Oberammergau, Germany, the Rwanda Peace Academy, and the Peace Support Training Centre in Kenya, among his diverse qualifications.