Rwanda Women Entrepreneurs Mark Women’s Day, Addressing Challenges

Rwandan women in business gathered on International Women’s Day to celebrate their progress while acknowledging the ongoing challenges they face.

One of the key figures recognized was Diane Kamanzi, who runs a successful clothing factory in the Masoro Industrial Zone, employing over 500 people.

Despite the strides made, Kamanzi highlighted the persistent barriers women encounter.

“Some people still don’t believe women are capable. They often think we’re only suited for small businesses, which holds back African women’s progress. This mindset must change,” she said.

Kamanzi called for greater solidarity among businesswomen, urging them to support each other by promoting products made by Rwandan women, thus expanding their reach both locally and internationally.

Thérèse Sekamana, Executive Director of a division for women, youth, and disabled entrepreneurs, shared that women now account for 46% of Rwanda’s business sector.

She reassured her peers that their challenges, particularly in accessing finance and entering external markets, will continue to be addressed.

Sekamana stressed the importance of men and women working together, with men recognizing the capabilities of women entrepreneurs.

She also called for stronger government support to eliminate obstacles and create opportunities for women in business.

Silas Ngayaboshya, Director of Gender Equality and Women Empowerment at the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion (MIGEPROF), reflected on Rwanda’s 50 years of celebrating International Women’s Day, noting the impressive progress made in the past 30 years, particularly since the country’s liberation.

“Women have made significant strides in leadership, the economy, education, and business,” he said.

He added that the future of women’s empowerment should focus on achieving economic independence and gender equality across all sectors.

While acknowledging the achievements, Ngayaboshya emphasized the need for women to have control over household finances, not just financial independence.

He called for societal changes that empower women to take leadership and business roles, urging a shift in attitudes that still hinder women’s potential.

He also discussed the “Triple Responsibility” principle, advocating for a fair distribution of household duties, including child-rearing, between men and women.

He stressed that both should share the responsibility, ensuring women are not burdened with domestic duties while pursuing careers.

National strategies have been put in place to engage men and boys in promoting gender equality.

These strategies encourage men to participate in unpaid household work and support their partners’ careers and businesses.

Throughout the day, various women were recognized for their contributions to business, innovation, and job creation.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MINICOM) highlighted the essential role women will play in advancing Rwanda’s NST2 agenda and contributing to the nation’s Vision 2050.

The celebration emphasized the need for continued empowerment and collaboration to ensure women remain central to Rwanda’s economic growth and development.