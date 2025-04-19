Meet The 5 Richest African Billionaires of 2025

Africa’s economic landscape in 2025 is shaped by visionary leaders who have amassed significant wealth through diverse industries. Here are the five richest billionaires, by net worth, making headlines this year:

1. Aliko Dangote – Net worth: $23.9 billion

Aliko Dangote, Nigeria’s industrial magnate, maintains his position as Africa’s richest individual. His conglomerate, Dangote Group, spans sectors such as cement, sugar, and flour. A monumental project, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery near Lagos, valued at $20 billion, is set to transform Nigeria’s oil industry by producing 650,000 barrels per day, exceeding the nation’s fuel needs by 150%.

2. Johann Rupert – Net worth: $12.7 billion



South African billionaire Johann Rupert chairs Compagnie Financière Richemont, renowned for luxury brands like Cartier and Montblanc. His strategic vision has solidified his status in the luxury goods sector.

3. Strive Masiyiwa – net worth: $1.9 billion

Masiyiwa is a Zimbabwean billionaire businessman, philanthropist, and tech entrepreneur. He’s best known as the founder and executive chairman of Econet Group, a global telecommunications and technology company with operations in more than 15 countries, primarily in Africa.

4. Mohamed Dewji – Net worth: $1.5 billion

Mohamed Dewji is a Tanzanian businessman, investor, and philanthropist. He’s best known as the CEO and president of MeTL Group (Mohammed Enterprises Tanzania Limited), a large Tanzanian conglomerate with operations in agriculture, manufacturing, trading, and real estate, among others.

5. Prateek Suri – Net worth: $1.4 billion

Prateek Suri, founder of Maser Group and MDR Investments, has earned the moniker “Technology Tiger of Africa.” His ventures in consumer electronics and strategic investments in Africa’s mining and infrastructure sectors have been pivotal in the continent’s technological advancement. Notably, Suri owns luxury mansions in Lagos and a fleet of yachts and has recently invested in Teakwood and luxury yacht ventures in Africa. Under his Leadership, he made the biggest acquisition in Africa of $5bn, making him the richest Indian in Africa.

These individuals exemplify the dynamic and diverse nature of Africa’s economic landscape, each contributing uniquely to the continent’s growth and global presence.