NextGen Agriculture: Pathways To Sustainable Food Systems in Africa

For the foreseeable future, agriculture will continue to be the economic backbone of African countries due to its significant contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The World Bank has identified agriculture as the largest sector capable of rapidly driving economic growth and development in the developing world.

This is primarily because most people in rural areas depend on agriculture, making it a crucial driver for both rural and national development. The sector also offers substantial employment opportunities for Africa’s growing population, which is projected to reach 2.5 billion by 2050 as a result of high birth rates and declining mortality rates.

This population growth will create an extensive consumer base and a thriving market for agricultural products. However, several challenges could hinder the sector’s growth if not addressed promptly. These challenges include poor productivity, climate change, limited adoption of improved crops, post-harvest losses, soil degradation, weak food system resilience, environmental harm from agriculture, limited market access, rigid regulatory systems, inefficient value chains, and a lack of affordable financing.

Africa can overcome these challenges through science, technology, and innovation, provided there is swift and committed action. The adoption of advanced technologies and best practices in crop and livestock production is already transforming the sector by tackling both longstanding and emerging issues.

Next-generation (NextGen) agricultural solutions are emerging as a promising avenue for ensuring Africa’s food and nutrition security, provided they are effectively scaled.

At the heart of NextGen agriculture are technologies that enhance productivity while minimising environmental impact. Historically, crop improvement has been a slow process, but modern tools for analysing plant genes and traits now allow breeders to develop crops more quickly and efficiently. This smart breeding approach not only boosts productivity but also enhances climate resilience, accelerating progress in crop development.

Key traits being developed include drought and heat tolerance, pest resistance, efficient nutrient and water use, increased soil carbon storage, and reduced methane emissions. Speed breeding has significantly reduced the release time for new varieties—from 10 to 15 years down to 6 to 8 years. Biotechnology tools such as genetic engineering (GEn) and genome editing (GEd) have introduced novel traits, including resistance to seed shattering and reduced lodging, helping to minimise yield losses.

The African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) and its partners have released climate-smart maize varieties—conventional TEGO and transgenic TELA. Both varieties offer drought tolerance, with yield increases of 5 to 10%, while TELA also provides resistance to the stem borer and Fall Armyworm (FAW).

Initially, TELA maize employed the MON 810 gene for FAW control. The subsequent introduction of the MON 89034 gene further enhanced its resistance to FAW, an invasive pest that emerged in Africa shortly after the release of TEGO.

To tackle post-harvest losses, AATF is collaborating with partners to protect cowpea from the cowpea weevil. In partnership with CSIRO and Ag One, a cowpea variety is being developed that uses the alpha-amylase gene to defend against this pest and help farmers preserve their yields.

Among new plant breeding techniques (NPBTs), genome editing stands out for its ability to bypass complex biosafety regulations associated with transgenic technologies. It supports long-term resilience by enabling the stacking of multiple genes for resistance to pests, diseases, and environmental stresses.

AATF and its partners have also developed the world’s first Bt cowpea, utilising the Cry1Ab gene to protect against the cowpea borer (Maruca vitrata). The addition of a second gene (Cry2Ab) created a stacked trait that significantly improved resistance. Consequently, insecticide sprays for Maruca decreased from 10 to just 2, benefiting both farmers and the environment.

AATF has further advanced a solution for cassava processing by introducing technology that converts cassava roots into high-quality flour (HQCF). This innovation addresses the rapid spoilage of the crop (within 48–72 hours) and reduces waste-related pollution. The CLAYUCA machines process unpeeled cassava using a dry system that produces no waste, yielding both HQCF and animal feed flour, thereby creating value-added opportunities for farmers.

Regenerative agriculture (RA), a growing NextGen approach, promotes sustainability by enhancing soil, plant, and animal health, alongside improving water use, air quality, and biodiversity. Specially developed microbes support RA by enriching soil, fixing nitrogen from the air, and improving nutrient uptake by crops and pasture plants, which in turn enhances both yields and animal health.

Digital tools are rapidly transforming agriculture by linking stakeholders across value chains—from production to consumption. Precision agriculture technologies, such as soil moisture sensors, are increasingly used in irrigation, while the Internet of Things (IoT) supports satellite-enabled tools like GPS-guided tractors and sensor-driven fertilisation systems.

To facilitate mechanisation, AATF has developed the Agridrive App, which connects farmers to service providers and improves market access. Additionally, AATF employs ground-truthing sensors integrated with satellite data, AI, machine learning, and real-time analytics to address climate risks, build resilience, and improve livelihoods, particularly for rice and cowpea farmers. These digital innovations are crucial for attracting Africa’s youth to agriculture and reversing the current trend of disinterest.

Although the adoption of these solutions remains limited, Africa’s agricultural sector is poised for substantial growth. The African Development Bank projects that the continent’s food and agriculture market will grow from US$280 billion to US$1 trillion annually by 2030.

To realise this potential, scaling NextGen agricultural solutions will require strategic investments, enabling policies, and strong public-private partnerships. Governments, research institutions, and development organisations must ensure that smallholder farmers—the backbone of African agriculture—have access to tools, knowledge, and infrastructure. This access is essential to transform NextGen innovations into resilient food systems that drive inclusive economic development.

The writer is the Director of Product Development and Commercialisation at AATF.