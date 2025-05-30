Bank of Kigali Named Best Bank in Rwanda 2025 by Global Finance Magazine

For the fifth time, Bank of Kigali has been awarded Best Bank in Rwanda by Global Finance Magazine, a prestigious international publication known for spotlighting financial institutions that redefine excellence in banking.

This is a powerful recognition of a Rwandan-born institution that’s not just keeping pace with global banking standards but setting them. Bank of Kigali was recognized for its outstanding performance across key banking areas — from digital transformation and customer growth to sustainable financing and financial inclusion.

“This award is not only a celebration of our performance — it is a celebration of our people, our partners, and every Rwandan who chooses to bank with us,” said Dr. Diane Karusisi, CEO of Bank of Kigali.

Why BK? Why Now?

In the past year, Over RWF 207B disbursed to SMEs, fueling jobs and local business growth.

RWF 62B invested in agriculture and dairy, supporting farmers and food security.

Digital loan innovation: BK Quick+ delivers up to RWF 50M in just 15 hours via the BK Mobile App or Internet Banking.

Financial inclusion: 5,100+ agents processed 5.6M transactions, reaching deep into underserved communities.

Behind these numbers are real stories. Stories of parents paying school fees, women scaling businesses, farmers buying more seed, young people building something of their own and corporations expanding operarions.

To deepen this impact, this year BK introduced BIGEREHO Na BK, a nationwide campaign with one goal: help every Rwandan achieve their dreams, with loan solutions like:

Kataza na BK: Up to RWF 15M to support women-led businesses.

Kungahara na BK: Custom financing for agricultural cooperatives.

Tuza na BK: Instant RWF 500,000 loans to help cover school fees.

BK Mortgages: 100% financing, no down payment for first-time home-owners.

This fifth consecutive win from Global Finance Magazine reaffirms Bank of Kigali’s role in shaping Rwanda’s financial landscape. We are proud of what we’ve achieved, and even more committed to what’s ahead.

About Bank of Kigali

Founded in 1966, Bank of Kigali is Rwanda’s largest commercial bank, serving over 1 million customers through an extensive branch network and digital channels. The bank is committed to fostering economic growth by providing innovative financial services to individuals, SMEs, and corporate clients.

About Global Finance Magazine

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in New York, Global Finance Magazine reaches over 50,000 readers in 193 countries and territories. The magazine’s annual Best Bank Awards are a trusted benchmark for excellence in the global financial community, recognizing institutions that combine strength, innovation, and customer value.