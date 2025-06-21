New Regulations Outlaw “Excessive Praise, Glorifying” Religious Leaders

The Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) has issued new national guidelines that prohibit religious institutions and preachers from excessively praising, glorifying, or idolizing religious leaders.

The guide warns that such practices contradict Rwandan values and risk fostering unhealthy personality cults within faith communities.

The regulations are outlined in the newly released document titled “Guidelines on Religious Preaching That Aligns with Rwandan Values” (No. 001/RGB/2025), signed on June 17, 2025 by Dr. Doris Uwicyeza Picard, Chief Executive Officer of RGB. The guidelines aim to align religious discourse with national goals of unity, social cohesion, and cultural integrity.

According to Article 5(e) of the guidelines, religious preaching that engages in the “promotion of cult of personalities”—defined as situations where a religious leader is “excessively praised, glorified, or idolized, often beyond reason or fact, including unjustified titles”—is now explicitly banned in Rwanda.

The provision is one of several designed to eliminate harmful practices in religious preaching and promote dignity, mutual respect, and truth.

In religious settings, glorifying or excessively praising leaders goes beyond showing respect—it involves idolizing them in ways that attribute divine powers, absolute authority, or supernatural status.

This may include calling a leader “god-sent,” using exaggerated titles like “alpha and omega,” discouraging followers from questioning them, or attributing all blessings and miracles solely to their presence. Such practices can create unhealthy personality cults, manipulate followers, and undermine the dignity and equality that Rwandan values promote.

Rwanda’s new guidelines explicitly prohibit this behavior to protect believers and preserve unity, accountability, and mutual respect in faith communities.

Guarding Against Division and Abuse

The RGB notes that while Rwanda fully respects freedom of religion and belief, religious leaders have a responsibility to ensure their messages do not undermine national unity or lead to manipulation of followers.

“Religious messages must respect Rwandan values and avoid any actions or language that could compromise people’s dignity, exploit their trust, or destabilize society,” the document states.

Alongside the ban on glorifying religious leaders, the guidelines also prohibit:

Preaching that promotes divisionism, genocide ideology, or discrimination

False or manipulative prophecies and fake miracles

Exploitative financial practices targeting believers

Disrespect toward Kinyarwanda language and Rwandan cultural norms

Capacity Building and Compliance

To support proper implementation, the guidelines require all preachers to undergo mandatory training on:

The history of Rwanda and the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi

Principles of national unity and patriotism

Good governance, transparency, and accountability in religious work

Faith-based organizations (FBOs) are also instructed to establish their own internal codes of conduct and monitor their members’ compliance. No religious activity is permitted in public spaces without formal authorization from district authorities.

Balancing Faith and National Identity

RGB emphasizes that the guidelines are not intended to interfere with freedom of worship, but to ensure that religious practices contribute positively to peace, development, and shared national values.

“Preachers play a powerful role in shaping beliefs and behavior. These guidelines ensure that such influence supports—not undermines—the dignity, harmony, and resilience of the Rwandan people,” reads the concluding statement.

As of now, all religious organizations and leaders operating in Rwanda are expected to review the new guidelines and align their preaching content and conduct accordingly.