Rwanda Warns of Leaking Information on DR Congo Peace Talks

Rwanda has expressed concerned over what it calls “malicious leaks” from the ongoing peace negotiations between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), cautioning that such actions could jeopardize the delicate progress being made.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Olivier Nduhungirehe, appeared unhappy over leaked information published by the media.

“I hope that those, parties to the ongoing negotiations for a peace agreement between the DRC and Rwanda, who are maliciously leaking unilateral proposals and evolving working documents to the press, understand that they can jeopardise the success of the Washington talks,” Nduhungirehe warned.

His remarks came in response to a report by Reuters news agency, which cited unnamed sources claiming that the United States is pushing for a deal that would see Rwanda withdraw its troops from eastern DRC before any peace agreement is signed.

The proposed condition has reportedly angered Kigali, which considers armed groups operating in eastern Congo, particularly the FDLR, as a serious threat to Rwanda’s national security.

The ongoing negotiations, facilitated by international mediators in Washington, are part of wider regional efforts to end years of instability and armed conflict in eastern DRC.

However, Rwanda maintains that any lasting solution must address the root causes of insecurity, including the continued presence of hostile armed groups along its border.

The leak has raised fears that the trust among negotiating parties could be eroded, potentially undermining efforts to secure a meaningful agreement.

Rwanda has repeatedly emphasized that a sustainable peace must come through balanced dialogue and mutual commitment to addressing the concerns of all sides.