U.S. Firm Mobility Technologies Launches First Visa and Mastercard Certified Card Facility in Rwanda for East Africa Region

Rwanda has marked a major milestone in regional digital infrastructure with the launch of East Africa’s first Visa and Mastercard certified card personalization facility by U.S.-based Mobility Technologies, Inc.

The new center, unveiled in Kigali on Thursday, is set to transform how secure financial services are delivered across Rwanda and the wider East African region.

Mobility Technologies, headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in secure card issuance and personalization solutions.

With this new investment, the company positions Kigali as a strategic hub serving financial institutions in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, and South Sudan.

“With the launch of our Kigali facility, we are unlocking a new era of localized issuance across East Africa,” said Bamwine Job, Regional Sales and Business Development Manager at Mobility Technologies. “This regional center is designed to deliver world-class card personalization, EMV validation, and secure issuance services.”

Certified for Global Standards

The Kigali facility is fully certified by Visa, Mastercard, and adheres to PCI Card Production (PCI-CP) Standards, ensuring compliance with global benchmarks in data security and card production.

This is Rwanda’s first localized facility of its kind and reduces dependence on overseas fulfillment—cutting delivery times and enabling faster access to smart cards for financial service providers and their customers.

End-to-End Solutions for Regional Markets

The facility delivers a full suite of services, including:

Card Issuance Systems such as MaxxInstant, MaxxCentral, MaxxCloud, and kiosk platforms, supporting both instant and centralized issuance.

such as MaxxInstant, MaxxCentral, MaxxCloud, and kiosk platforms, supporting both instant and centralized issuance. PIN Management via MaxxPIN and MaxxMailer, enabling secure delivery through SMS, web, or print.

via MaxxPIN and MaxxMailer, enabling secure delivery through SMS, web, or print. Smart Card Personalization & Embedding , ensuring locally embedded, high-quality cards with robust quality control.

, ensuring locally embedded, high-quality cards with robust quality control. EMV Validation Tools, streamlining certification and improving efficiency in high-volume workflows.

“Our Kigali facility is not just a personalization center—it’s a regional command center for digital transformation,” said Bamwine. “As East Africa accelerates toward cashless ecosystems and deeper financial inclusion, we are here to provide the backbone infrastructure that meets the highest global standards.”

Accelerating Digital and Financial Sovereignty

The launch comes at a time when East African economies are increasingly pushing for cashless systems, deeper financial inclusion, and data sovereignty.

With this localized facility, Mobility Technologies aims to strengthen regional capacity to issue secure, compliant, and fast financial cards without relying on international shipment and processing.

The Kigali facility aligns with Rwanda’s vision to become a regional ICT and innovation hub, while also supporting broader continental goals for digital independence and financial transformation.