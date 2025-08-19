Explaining Why Kirehe District, Eastern Province Top PLE and O’Level Results

Kirehe District, on the border with Tanzania, has emerged as the top performer in Rwanda’s 2024/2025 national exams, achieving remarkable results at both the primary and lower secondary levels.

Out of all 30 districts, 93.01% of Kirehe’s P6 students passed the Primary Leaving Examinations, while 93.1% of S3 students scored 50% or higher in their O’Level exams. These results helped Eastern Province emerge as the best-performing province, with neighboring Ngoma District and Kayonza coming in close behind in O’Level.

The Ministry of Education is also stunned by this development. The education minister Joseph Nsengiyumva says they plan to go to Kirehe District to find out what is being done right.

The ministry also plans teacher exchange visits so educators from other districts can learn from Kirehe’s practices.

From the 2022 national census data, there are hints that help explain Kirehe’s success in the lower education sector.

The district has a strong foundation in primary education, with a high net attendance rate of 90% among children aged 6–11 years. In Mahama Sector, which hosts over 45,000 Burundian and Congolese refugees, attendance is even higher at 94.2%, showing that local practices encourage children to stay in school.

Early learning is also strong, with 85.3% of children aged 3–5 years attending nursery or kindergarten, helping them build reading, writing, and numeracy skills from an early age.

Teachers in Kirehe closely monitor students’ progress, ensuring that children who struggle are identified early and given extra support. This full implementation of learner monitoring is a key factor behind the high exam results.

The district also benefits from a young and balanced population: 64.8% of residents are aged 14–64 years, with 26.9% in the 16–30 age group, and females make up 51.9% of the population. Gender parity is high, with 92% of girls in Nyarubuye Sector attending primary school, which contributes to overall performance.

Certain sectors in Kirehe stand out for their high performance. Mahama Sector has 83.8% secondary school attendance, while Nyarubuye Sector has the highest university attendance at 3.2% of the population.

These areas create a culture of academic aspiration that lifts the district’s overall results. Kirehe also shows strength in core subjects.

In S3 exams, the district achieved a 46% pass rate in Mathematics, the highest among subjects, and 18.91% in English, indicating that bilingual education strategies are paying off.

DISTRCT RANKINGS FOR PLE 2024-25

The 2022/23 Education Statistical Yearbook provides further insights into factors that likely laid the foundation for this success.

Gender equity is a major factor. In Kirehe, there were 13,117 female secondary students compared to 11,985 males, giving a Gender Parity Index of 1.10, well above the national average.

Eastern Province had an even higher GPI of 1.21, reflecting strong female participation. Systems where girls are retained and perform well tend to have better teaching, lower dropout rates, and stronger community engagement. High female participation strengthens overall district and provincial results.

Access to schools and infrastructure has also improved significantly, creating conditions for better learning. Kirehe increased its primary classrooms from 1,632 to 1,724 and preprimary classrooms from 240 to 268 in a year, while TVET institutions doubled from 6 to 12. Eastern Province leads the nation with 1,034 primary schools, 13,276 classrooms, 5,373 secondary classrooms, and 105 TVET centers.

These expansions reduce overcrowding, improve student-teacher interactions, and support learning in core subjects like mathematics, science, and languages.

Community engagement and adult literacy are additional contributors. In Kirehe, 1,827 adults participated in literacy programs (1,240 women and 587 men), while in Eastern Province, 24,962 adults were enrolled across 1,081 literacy centers, the highest in the country. Literate communities tend to support children’s education, encourage regular attendance, and monitor school performance.

Combined with high primary enrollment — 108,806 pupils in Kirehe and 811,599 in Eastern Province — and improved transition rates from P6 to S1, students are more likely to reach S3 ready to succeed.

Teacher deployment and targeted interventions may also be playing a role. Kirehe had 936 primary teachers, giving a pupil-teacher ratio of roughly 116:1, while Eastern Province had 7,195 teachers in both primary and secondary schools. Although ratios remain high, the growing number of teachers shows a commitment to staffing.

Along with programs to reduce repetition rates, improve age-appropriate enrollment, and expand preprimary access (GER increased from 33% to 53%), these measures strengthened student readiness and helped explain why Kirehe, Ngoma, and the Eastern Province now lead national exam performance.

Another hint. Mahama refugee camp is a large, well-resourced educational hub, supported by the UN and multiple partner agencies. With over 50,000 Burundian and Congolese refugees with well established settlement, the camp runs structured primary and secondary schools, well-trained teachers, and strong learning programs, often with better resources and monitoring than local rural schools.

Because Kirehe District’s statistics include all children within its borders, it’s very likely that the high attendance rates, strong teaching practices, and structured learning environment in Mahama Camp are boosting overall district-level performance.

The students in the camp would contribute to the district’s net attendance, high exam scores, and strong early learning indicators, helping Kirehe achieve the 93%+ pass rates in P6 and S3 exams.

Even with these successes, challenges remain. Only 18.3% of youth aged 12–17 attend secondary school, below the national average of 22.3%. Monitoring of teachers and infrastructure is still limited, with 28.08% teacher monitoring and 11.90% infrastructure monitoring, suggesting areas for improvement.

Despite these gaps, the new data mining operations by the education Ministry that allowed to identify Kirehe, may be helpful for national planning perform at the top, likely due to motivated teachers, supportive parents, and engaged communities.

DISTRCT RANKINGS FOR O’LEVEL 2024-25