KOICA and Alumni Announce Further Support for Youth Rehab Facility

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Rwanda, in collaboration with the KOICA Rwanda Alumni Association (KORAA) and KOICA Volunteers, have donated financial support and supplies to youth undergoing a rehabilitation and reintegration process at Gitagata Rehabilitation Centre.

The support, including a cheque of over Rwf3 million and supplies, was handed over on August 8 during a transformative knowledge-sharing visit that was also part of preparations to celebrate International Youth Day 2025, observed globally on August 12.

The visit aimed to inspire resilience, creativity, and hope among young individuals undergoing rehabilitation and support this process with donations of various items, including sports equipment, sanitary pads, soaps, and baby kits.

During the event, the youth and visitors engaged in a range of activities, including participating in a motivational talk and sharing real-life experiences to inspire hope and resilience after a life of addiction and being victims of mental health issues.

They also took part in sports activities promoting teamwork, joy, and well-being; distribution of essential hygiene kits to support daily needs; and a bead-craft healing session encouraging creativity, mindfulness, and emotional restoration.

KOICA Rwanda Office Country Director, KIM Jinhwa, said that the visit is vitally important to inspire the youths and not be limited to sharing knowledge and experiences but also to build a network, friendship, and remind collective responsibility towards youth growth, dignity, resilience, and self-reliance.

“This day calls on all of us to recognize the strength, resilience, and potential of young people and to reaffirm our shared commitment to support their growth and success,” KIM Jinhwa said.

“We gather here not only to share knowledge and experiences but also to connect, listen, and reaffirm that we care deeply about the future of youth who are courageously preparing for a new journey in life through rehabilitation,” she said.

KIM noted that the young people—overcoming challenges such as substance dependence or early motherhood—are building resilience and hope for a better tomorrow.

National Rehabilitation Service Director General, Fred Mufuluke, said that this is a good act that contributes to the rehabilitation process and enables the trainees to feel loved and cared for by the country.

Mufuluke noted that the center has challenges and through collaboration with KOICA, they anticipate future support building on the current good relationship between Rwanda and South Korea.

“We are learning under difficult conditions, but we are planning to increase facilities with the help of KOICA among many other planned projects that we are discussing,” Mufuluke said.

The three biggest challenges, Mufuluke said, were the lack of a reintegration package upon graduation in various life and income-generating skills, lack of follow-up in the community, and falling back to families that played a role in a child’s delinquency.

In response, KIM said that KOICA’s collaboration with NRS is longstanding, and they are excited to deepen it with a new project in the pipeline that will expand Gitagata Rehabilitation vocational training facilities and provide start-up packages for reintegration, thereby giving graduates a chance for dignified work and societal reintegration.

KIM revealed that starting in 2026, KOICA will launch a new project in partnership with NRS to enhance vocational training at Gitagata. This will involve renovating classrooms for hairdressing and tailoring, providing necessary equipment and materials, and strengthening trainer capacity through dedicated programs.

The project will also support youth reintegration with internships and start-up packages, including toolkits and seed funding to help launch sustainable businesses.

Dr. William Rutagengwa, in his inspirational lecture themed “Understanding the Causes and Pathways to Recovery from Delinquency,” recalled that “Delinquency is not a life sentence,” rather he reminded that through GRC’s programs and community support, young people can rewrite their future.

As beneficiaries of the KOICA Scholarships in Rwanda, the KORAA Chairperson, Francine Andrew, said that the association’s broader mission to sustain the impact of KOICA training programs and such activities aim at giving back to the country and contribute to the development of youths.

Each year, KORAA organizes knowledge-sharing seminars, community outreach, and networking events led by KOICA-trained alumni across various sectors.

To date, over 2,000 Rwandan professionals have participated in KOICA fellowship programs, forming a strong and active alumni network committed to inclusive development and social change in Rwanda.