High Cost of Air Travel Impacting Heavily on Tourism – Kagame

Kigali – President Paul Kagame has warned that the high cost of air travel is severely limiting tourism and connectivity across Africa, urging governments and industry leaders to work together to make aviation more affordable and sustainable.

Speaking at the opening of the two-day 9th Africa Aviation Summit and Exhibition at the Kigali International Convention Center, Kagame said Africa’s skies must be opened up to better serve citizens, businesses, and the wider economy.

“Intra-African tourism is only 15 percent. Why? Because air transport is expensive,” he said. “We don’t yet have the legal and infrastructure frameworks that allow a traveler to get from Dakar to Kigali without taking three days.”

The President noted that Africa contributes less than 5% of global air traffic, but the sector is showing visible growth with demand for seats steadily increasing.

“For Africa’s skies to truly be inclusive, and for our airports and air transport industry to participate fully in economic growth, we must organize ourselves, invest in infrastructure, and embrace technology,” he added.

Kagame pointed to efforts under the African Union to transform challenges into “bankable projects,” including satellite-based air navigation systems that would cover the continent and improve safety and efficiency.

“By 2044, when traffic is expected to double, we should be ready — with skies that are safe and efficient, and a unique African airspace that is truly homogeneous,” he said.

Earlier, Alan Peaford, Chairman of the Africa Aviation Summit, praised Rwanda as the “anchor hub” of African aviation dialogue, noting that the Kigali edition attracted a record 2,000 delegates, including nine ministers, 20 air chiefs, and 30 directors general of civil aviation.

“I am getting a bit tired of hearing about Africa’s great potential. The future is now,” Peaford told delegates. “Poor intra-African connectivity, operational inefficiencies, and slow adoption of international standards are holding us back. But working together with the will to succeed, we can resolve these challenges.”

He stressed that making flying more affordable was key: “A healthy air transport system is capable of financing itself with prices affordable to the greatest number of people. Lower ticket prices will increase demand and help develop a sustainable industry.”

Peaford also urged the industry to inspire Africa’s youth.

“Our industry has to attract the youth, be more diverse, and ensure there is appropriate training and opportunities. It’s not just about flying planes. It’s about offering future prosperity for Africa and Africans,” he said.

The Kigali summit, which runs for two days, has brought together more than 120 exhibitors and representatives from over 90 airlines and operators to debate strategies for connectivity, infrastructure, regulation, and workforce development — all aimed at unlocking Africa’s long-promised aviation growth.

For the first time on the continent, there will also be the unveiling of the flying driverless air car, which is collaboration between Rwanda and China.