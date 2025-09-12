Over 700 Kigali informal traders graduate in Basic Business Skills

A group of 700 young small-scale informal traders in the city of Kigali have graduated in basic business skills that will enable them to grow their businesses to become medium enterprises and pay more taxes.

The group, mainly composed of women, received their certificates of merit on September 12, 2025, upon completion of short-term, market-driven training for employment and self-employment.

The 3-year training program is funded through the Rwanda TVET Board (RTB) Skills Development Fund (SDF) and implemented by the Friends Effort to Support Youth (FESY) under the Enhancing Business Development Skills and linkage of Access to Finance for Micro-business owners in the City of Kigali (EBDS-Kigali) project.

FESY Executive Director, James Kellon Rwabwera, said that the target is to train over 10,000 youth-led businesses in the informal sector with the objective to empower them to become big taxpayers and contribute to the country’s economic growth.

“The target is to reach these beneficiaries in the next three years under a memorandum with the Rwanda TVET Board. Our current focus is Kigali city because it has a large number of informal businesses that lack the skills to become big businesses that can actually pay taxes and contribute to the economy.”

With a total domestic revenue target of Rwf4,105.2 billion, this is expected to contribute to Rwanda’s new tax base expansion policy, part of its Medium-Term Revenue Strategy (2024/25–2029/30) designed to mobilize domestic resources, reduce reliance on external aid, and fund national development priorities like the Second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2).

Since 2017, at least 9,100 have been trained, and another cohort of 70,000 are undergoing training in different technical education sectors (such as mechanics, electricity, financial literacy, and business management).

The TVET Skills Development Program Manager at RTB said that three organizations are currently implementing the agenda to train and produce individuals out of those targeted, and at least 15,000 will graduate by the end of this year.

Some of the graduates said that they need more access to financing sources to build their businesses, a call that the program implementers committed to addressing through creating saving groups to provide collateral but also provide business mentorship programs upon graduation.