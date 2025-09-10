RSSB Makes Record Revenue and New Subscriptions, But Members Remain Unsatisfied

Kigali — The Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB) has posted record growth in revenue, membership, and investments in the 2024/25 fiscal year, marking one of its strongest performances to date.

The results were presented on Wednesday by Chief Executive Officer Regis Rugemanshuro during a press conference in Kigali, where he was joined by top executives.

Rugemanshuro said that while the institution’s numbers were impressive, challenges remain in meeting member expectations.

Record Contributions and Asset Growth

The report shows that contributions to RSSB reached Rwf 515 billion, representing growth of more than 50 percent compared to the previous year.

This surge was attributed to the new pension law and increasing participation in voluntary savings schemes.

Over the last five years, RSSB’s assets have doubled to Rwf 3.1 trillion, largely due to improved investment returns.

The board reported a return on investment of 14.2 percent, a dramatic turnaround from just 1.4 percent in 2021, which management described as one of the strongest improvements among regional pension funds.

Membership Expansion Across All Schemes

Membership also grew significantly across all schemes. The Ejo Heza long-term savings scheme attracted more than 520,000 new savers in the past year, bringing its total membership close to 3.8 million — an eleven-fold increase since 2020.

“I actually take this opportunity to urge all Rwandans who haven’t subscribed to this scheme to take a few minutes to put that standing order on their bank account or mobile wallet to save for the future,” he Rugemanshuro. “You can use your phone for the exercise because we work with all telecoms and banks.”

Coverage under the Community-Based Health Insurance scheme or Mutuelle, rose to 88.3 percent, compared to 79.6 percent five years ago.

The RAMA medical insurance scheme for civil servants and a few eligible private firms, grew by more than nine percent, while maternity leave benefits expanded to cover over 838,000 members.

Pension and occupational health schemes also recorded steady growth, reaching 853,000 members.

Employer enrollment reflected a similar trend. Mandatory schemes added nearly 2,900 new employers, a 57 percent increase from the previous year, while the medical scheme attracted 50 percent more employers than before.

Rising Benefits and Payouts

Benefits paid out to members rose sharply to Rwf 223 billion, a 23 percent increase compared to the previous year.

The steepest growth was recorded in maternity leave benefits, which rose by 47 percent as a result of digital claims applications that reduced delays.

Pension and occupational health payouts climbed by 38 percent, medical insurance benefits rose by 18 percent, and community-based health insurance increased by 13 percent.

In contrast, payouts from the Ejo Heza scheme fell by 14 percent despite the sharp rise in savings and membership.

Rugemanshuro explained that the drop reflects the fact that more savers are joining the scheme while relatively few have yet reached the stage of drawing benefits.

Technology and Governance Reforms

RSSB credited much of its progress to reforms in technology and governance.

New platforms such as Ishema and Kwivuza have cut reimbursement delays for healthcare facilities from up to six months to just 23 days.

Tax and contribution declarations, which once took several days to complete, now take only a few minutes.

The institution also secured its first-ever unqualified audit opinion on its financial statements, a milestone that management said reflects improved accountability and transparency.

Satisfaction Still Below Target

Despite the strong financial performance, RSSB continues to face challenges with member satisfaction.

The board recorded a Net Promoter Score of 52.9, well below its 2025 target of 70.

CEO Rugemanshuro acknowledged the gap, noting that while assets, revenues, and membership were growing rapidly, the experience of members had yet to catch up.

Complaints in past years have focused on delays in processing claims, complicated procedures, and limited customer care.

The board hopes that the ongoing digital reforms will help to close this gap in the coming years.

Looking Ahead

RSSB has pledged to prioritize service delivery alongside financial sustainability.

Rugemanshuro stressed that the credibility of the institution will ultimately depend not only on its investments and asset growth but also on its ability to deliver reliable and efficient services to millions of Rwandans who depend on its schemes for pensions, healthcare, maternity benefits, and savings.

THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE