EABC Trains Rwandan Businesses to Boost Regional Service Exports

Kigali, Rwanda — The East African Business Council (EABC) has embarked on equipping Rwandan business owners with the knowledge and tools needed to expand their service exports across the East African Community (EAC) region.

The trainings, which began on Monday, is part of a regional capacity-building initiative being rolled out across EAC partner states to help enterprises understand export models, regulatory frameworks, and market access opportunities within the bloc.

According to the EABC, the sessions will be continuous and are designed to make Rwandan enterprises “export ready” by familiarizing them with the rules, rights, and obligations governing trade in services — a sector that continues to grow as a key driver of Rwanda’s economy.

Expanding Rwanda’s Service Export Base:

Rwanda’s total value of exported services reached $1.04 billion in 2023, surpassing imported services valued at $948 million, according to official figures.

The country’s main service exports include tourism, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), transport, and security services.

Tourism remains Rwanda’s largest foreign exchange earner, generating $620 million in 2023 and $647 million in 2024, driven by high-value eco-tourism such as gorilla trekking in Volcanoes National Park.

Meanwhile, the MICE sector earned $84.8 million in 2024 as Rwanda continued to position itself as a regional conference hub.

Other key service sectors include ICT and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), air and road transport, logistics, financial and professional services, and health services.

Rwanda has also emerged as a provider of security services to countries within Africa and beyond.

Training consultant Moses Mabala said understanding the “modules of service delivery” under international trade frameworks is central to the program, as it helps businesses identify practical channels to export their expertise beyond borders.

“The goal is to enable Rwandan service providers to diversify beyond traditional sectors like tourism and transport, and tap into emerging areas such as ICT, consulting, and financial services,” Mabala explained.

Breaking Barriers Through Regional Integration:

The EAC has made progress in facilitating the free movement of services through Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) in key professional fields — including accountancy, engineering, architecture, and veterinary science — allowing licensed professionals to work across borders.

Negotiations are ongoing for MRAs in other professions such as law, land surveying, and pharmacy, with the ultimate goal of harmonizing standards and easing cross-border mobility for skilled workers.

However, EABC Vice Chairperson Dennis Karera noted that despite these frameworks, implementation remains uneven across the region.

“We need real movement of labor and services across the EAC,” Karera said. “Right now, many professionals — including lawyers, doctors, and engineers — still face restrictions due to politics and policy barriers.”

Karera, who runs a regional delivery company that employs 80% of its workers from outside Rwanda, said his firm pays staff in dollars under Mode 4 (movement of natural persons), a recognized model of cross-border service delivery.

“Exporting trade and services is the only way to survive. We have around 60,000 new professional graduates every year. If we don’t create opportunities across borders, achieving the Common Market Protocol will remain difficult,” he added.

Towards a More Competitive Regional Market:

Karera emphasized that regional policymakers must “wake up” to address these limitations, stressing that the success of EAC integration depends on the actual movement of skilled labor and services— not just signed agreements.

“While there are good ideas about integration, underlying political and policy currents continue to slow down progress, he said; with this training, however, there will be a gradual shift in understanding and practical engagement in cross-border trade.”

By empowering local businesses to navigate export processes and regional standards, the EABC hopes to position Rwanda and the broader East African region as competitive players in the global services market.

Jacqueline Umuhoza, the Managing Director of TimTom Aviation who has managed to expand the avaition service from Rwanda to Goma, in DR Congo said that free movement of goods and services is possible if operators acquire professional skills and knowledge.

“Without any prior knowledge, I enter the Goma in a gorilla warfare manner fair to do a market research and the demand for our services made me to open an office, but with this training I will be able to deliver professionally and also actualise our future expansion goals to other countries,” Umuhoza said.

On behalf of Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Adeline Mpinganzima, said Rwanda remains committed to supporting initiatives that enhance regional cooperation and build the capacity of our service providers to access global markets.

She stated that as East African countries deepen integration under the EAC framework, the effective export of services presents a strategic opportunity for the region to boost competitiveness, diversify trade, and promote sustainable development.