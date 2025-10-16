Government Moves to Break Up Rwanda’s Exploitative Banks

Rwanda’s banking industry, long seen as a pillar of the economy, is coming under sharp government scrutiny for what is clearly an unbalanced and exploitative system that benefits banks far more than ordinary citizens or businesses.

The government’s new Financial Sector Development Strategy (FSDS 2025–2030), which will be unveiled this Thursday at a high-level stakeholders’ forum bringing together banking executives and policymakers at the Kigali Convention Center, aims to shake up the sector by reducing the dominance of a few large banks, cutting high lending costs, and expanding access to affordable credit.

It has been identified that while Rwanda’s banks are among the most profitable in Africa, their earnings are coming from inefficiency and high spreads rather than innovation or productivity.

Rwanda’s banking industry is made up of 11 licensed banks, showing a mix of foreign, public, and cooperative ownership. Out of these, eight are foreign-owned private banks — including Access, BOA, BPR, Ecobank, Equity, Guaranty, I&M, and NCBA — that bring international expertise and capital into the market.

Alongside them are two public banks, the Bank of Kigali (BK) and the Development Bank of Rwanda (BRD), which are government-owned and play a leading role in financing national development projects. The eleventh bank, Zigama CSS, is a cooperative institution serving mainly members of Rwanda’s security forces.

When it comes to control and influence, foreign banks dominate, holding about 51% of the country’s total banking assets. This means more than half of the banking system’s resources are managed by institutions with foreign ownership.

However, the government remains a major player through BK and BRD, which together account for 37% of total banking assets. Zigama CSS, though smaller in scale, adds another 11%, largely from its cooperative base.

This structure creates a unique balance of power in Rwanda’s financial system. On one hand, foreign banks provide capital, technology, and regional links that help modernize the sector.

On the other, the state retains strong influence through its public banks, which steer lending toward strategic sectors like manufacturing, housing, and infrastructure.

The system reflects Rwanda’s effort to attract global finance while still maintaining national control over key areas of economic development.

Banks Making “Too Much” from Borrowers

Rwanda’s banks enjoy a Return on Equity (ROE) — a measure of how much profit they make from their shareholders’ money — of about 25%, which is roughly double the global average.

But this profitability, the report notes, does not come from efficiency or clever new services. Instead, it comes from the wide gap between the interest charged on loans and the interest paid on savings.

In simple terms, banks lend money at high rates but pay depositors very little, pocketing the difference. The report calls this a sign of “structural imbalance” that discourages savings and limits access to affordable loans for businesses and households.

Expensive to Run — But at Customers’ Expense

Despite their high profits, Rwanda’s banks are among the most expensive to operate in the region. Their overhead costs amount to 3.84% of total assets, higher than the African average of 3.6%.

The cause? Banks still depend heavily on manual and cash-based operations, large branch networks, and traditional paperwork systems, even as the rest of the world shifts to digital banking.

Every time someone deposits, withdraws, or borrows, the process costs the bank time and money — and that cost is pushed onto the customer.

Still a Cash Economy

For a country that prides itself on digital progress, Rwanda remains surprisingly dependent on cash.

Between 2018 and 2024, the amount of cash in circulation rose by 76%, while withdrawals from the National Bank of Rwanda jumped by 94%.

This means more people are taking money out of the banking system instead of keeping it there — a worrying sign for an economy that wants to go digital.

Cash handling is costly, risky, and inefficient. Each cash transaction requires physical infrastructure and security, raising costs for banks and customers alike.

Banks Earning the Easy Way

The FSDS report also reveals that three-quarters of bank income in Rwanda still comes from interest on loans.

Only 25% is generated from other services such as transfers, trade finance, or commissions.

In mature banking systems, the balance is much healthier, with a larger share coming from innovative financial products and digital services.

This shows that Rwandan banks have not diversified — they make their money the old-fashioned way: charging interest.

Neglecting Farmers and Rural Economy

Perhaps most troubling, the report exposes how banks almost ignore agriculture, even though it employs about 40% of Rwandans.

Only 1% of total bank lending goes to the sector, which feeds the nation and underpins rural livelihoods.

The government says this “credit concentration” in urban, low-risk sectors such as real estate and trade has deepened inequality and stifled rural development.

Breaking the Oligopoly

The report points to a highly concentrated market where just three banks — Bank of Kigali, Equity Bank, and I&M Bank — control nearly 80% of all lending and income.

This has created an oligopoly, giving a few players the power to dictate loan rates and conditions, leaving smaller banks and customers with little choice.

The government’s new strategy aims to “open up the sector” by licensing digital and challenger banks, encouraging fintech innovation, and forcing competition to drive down costs.

A System Ready for Change

In essence, the government’s new plan is not just about reforming the banks — it’s about rebalancing power in the economy.

The current system, officials argue, serves the banks more than it serves the people.

The next five years will see the government push for: Lower interest rate spreads, More credit to productive sectors, A reduction in cash handling, And a stronger digital ecosystem where innovation, not exploitation, drives profit.

If successful, Rwanda could move from a system that enriches banks to one that empowers citizens and businesses — a crucial shift for a country chasing middle-income status by 2035.